wdrb.com
Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
wdrb.com
14-year-old boy shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood identified by coroner's office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that boy has been identified as Javarius Hendrix. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection with murder in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in the city's Tyler Park neighborhood earlier this month, according to Louisville Metro Police. Naji Lee Hughes, who also goes by Lee Hughes, 35, of Louisville, was...
wvih.com
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Of Teen
Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue where they found a 14-year-old male shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said he died at...
953wiki.com
Investigation Led by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Results in Large Bust Netting Suspected Fentanyl Pills, US Currency, and Two (2) Offenders Arrested
Scott County-On 1-12-2023, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search warrant by Scott and Jennings County Sheriff’s Deputies. During the search, deputies and assisting officers seized more than four hundred (400) “blue-colored pills” allegedly containing fentanyl, over $8,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. One of the defendants attempted to destroy evidence before deputies were able to enter by attempting to flush pills down the toilet (see attached photo). The seized pills (suspected as Fentanyl in pill form) are commonly referred to as the “Blue Pill of Death.” Furthermore, Fentanyl has been linked nationwide to overdose deaths, to which Scott and surrounding counties have not been immune. Sheriff Goodin stressed the following … “Fentanyl is a known killer…no ifs, and, or buts about it… we are at war folks with drug dealers, and we will remain at war until all drug dealers are completely eradicated from Scott County. This bust will undoubtedly save lives.” Kalan Bowling, 30, of Salem, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug – at least 1 gram but less than 10 grams (3 counts), Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while a Habitual Traffic Violator. Kaylin Coulston, 32, of Scottsburg, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance – at least twenty-eight (28) grams, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Obstruction of Justice, and Child Abuse / Neglect.
wvih.com
Man Arrested After Bizarre Death In Old Louisville
According to Louisville Metro Police Department, 43 year-old Jeremiah Bowman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
WHAS 11
Pastor calling for help after teen dies in shooting near Wyandotte church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local pastor is calling for change after a 14-year old boy was shot and killed just blocks from his church. Javarius Hendrix died in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue in the Wyandotte neighborhood on Sunday. Pastor Corey Nelson runs Grace Kids, a church specifically...
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
wdrb.com
34-year-old man identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim of a crash in downtown Louisville on Sunday morning. Vennie Jacoway was hit at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street while walking across the crosswalk. He was identified by Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday.
ktbb.com
Arrests made in New Year’s Day shootout where nearly 600 rounds were fired: Police
(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- Six men have been arrested in a connection with a massive New Year's Day shootout in which nearly 600 rounds were fired near an apartment complex in Louisville, Kentucky, police announced this week. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to reports of two groups shooting...
wdrb.com
14-year-old shot, killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old was shot and killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Police found a boy who had been shot.
wvih.com
Police Search For Driver In Downtown Louisville Hit-and-run
Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 46-year-old man believed to be in danger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 46-year-old man who is missing and believed to be in danger. Eric Reed walked out of University of Louisville Hospital on Jan. 14 without treatment and hasn't been in contact with family and friends since then, according to LMPD.
wvih.com
Louisville Man Charged With Murder After Crash
A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass that killed one person. Louisville officers responded to the crash involving three cars Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. An arrest citation said a driver had rear-ended another. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
wdrb.com
Man crossing the street early Sunday morning killed in hit and run crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man died after a car hit him in an early morning crash Sunday. Around 3 a.m. LMPD said the man was at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street, crossing Jefferson Street in the crosswalk, when he was hit. The...
Former Louisville firefighter charged in deadly crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville firefighter has been charged with murder and driving under the influence after a deadly crash Thursday night on I-264 West. According to police, LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 10 p.m. near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Police...
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills
On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
wdrb.com
LMPD arrests man in connection to 2nd Street death
It occurred in Old Louisville. Man arrested for abusing a corpse after victim found 'dismembered' in Old Louisville building.
LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
