wdrb.com

Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
wdrb.com

Police looking for suspects after two men shot in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot early Monday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD says 1st Division Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson. That's where officers found the two men with gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
wvih.com

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Of Teen

Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue where they found a 14-year-old male shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said he died at...
wvih.com

Police Search For Driver In Downtown Louisville Hit-and-run

Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man...
wvih.com

Man Arrested After Bizarre Death In Old Louisville

According to Louisville Metro Police Department, 43 year-old Jeremiah Bowman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
wdrb.com

LMPD: Woman dies after crashing truck into overpass on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after losing control of her truck and crashing into a trestle supporting an overpass Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on 4th Street at Industry around 10 p.m. A...
WHAS11

LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
953wiki.com

Investigation Led by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Results in Large Bust Netting Suspected Fentanyl Pills, US Currency, and Two (2) Offenders Arrested

Scott County-On 1-12-2023, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search warrant by Scott and Jennings County Sheriff’s Deputies. During the search, deputies and assisting officers seized more than four hundred (400) “blue-colored pills” allegedly containing fentanyl, over $8,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. One of the defendants attempted to destroy evidence before deputies were able to enter by attempting to flush pills down the toilet (see attached photo). The seized pills (suspected as Fentanyl in pill form) are commonly referred to as the “Blue Pill of Death.” Furthermore, Fentanyl has been linked nationwide to overdose deaths, to which Scott and surrounding counties have not been immune. Sheriff Goodin stressed the following … “Fentanyl is a known killer…no ifs, and, or buts about it… we are at war folks with drug dealers, and we will remain at war until all drug dealers are completely eradicated from Scott County. This bust will undoubtedly save lives.” Kalan Bowling, 30, of Salem, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug – at least 1 gram but less than 10 grams (3 counts), Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while a Habitual Traffic Violator. Kaylin Coulston, 32, of Scottsburg, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance – at least twenty-eight (28) grams, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Obstruction of Justice, and Child Abuse / Neglect.
wvih.com

Six Arrested After Shootout At Apartment Complex

Louisville Metro Police have made six arrests after a News Years Eve shootout at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point. Police say there were more than 40 different guns used and approximately 600 rounds were fired. It is believed the shooting was the result of a confrontation between gangs. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries.
