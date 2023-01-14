Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Chronicle
Black Hills Beats Heritage With Strong Second Half
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Heritage: Onick 20, Gill 10, Brown 9, Zacarius 6, Cunningham 4, Houston 2, Osburn 2. Black Hills: Nysted 27, Rongen 17, Pilon 5, Stallings 4, Shepler 4, Ellison 4, Beck 3, Johnson 2. The Black Hills boys basketball team found itself tied at halftime of its...
Chronicle
Tigers Lose in Clark County
Centralia: Wilkerson 25, Baumel 4, Sprague, Scofield 3, Babka 2, Erickson 2. Mountain View: Peterson 22, Henderson 13, Brown 11, Wright 2, Pitre 2, Kuffner 2. The Centralia girls basketball team fell behind early and never quite recovered Monday, falling to 3A Mountain View 52-40 at Fort Vancouver. Emily Wilkerson...
Chronicle
Bobcats Keep Warriors Quiet
The Rochester girls basketball team never got up to full speed offensively Monday, falling 45-31 in a 2A EvCo matchup against Aberdeen. The Warriors stayed in the single digits in three of the four quarters, and scored 10 exactly in the third. Roisin Stull led the hosts with 11 points — and added 12 rebounds for a double-double — while Mandy Andree-Cordell pitched in 10 points, seven rebounds, and six steals.
Chronicle
Acorns Put Together Strong Performance Against Bulldogs
In another strong offensive showing, the Oakville boys basketball team thumped North Mason at home Saturday night, 83-60 in non-league action. The Acorns scored 28 points in each of the first two frames, and limited the Bulldogs to just 24 points in the first half total in a complete performance.
Chronicle
T-Birds Storm Back — Twice — to Take Down Skyview
LONGVIEW — Stacking the schedule with big-time opponents can be great experience in the long run, but it also helps to win, and the 2A No. 7 Tumwater boys basketball team did just that, coming from behind multiple times to beat 4A Skyview 63-61. It was the Thunderbirds’ fourth crack at a 4A team this season; they lost to three ranked teams at the Hardwood Invite in Seattle in December, and also fell to 3A Timberline in a true road test. This time around, Tumwater didn’t just punch above its weight; it proved it could win a 12-round fight.
Chronicle
Wrestling Roundup: Tournaments in Kelso, Olympia, and Rainier
In a busy weekend for high school grapplers, several Chronicle area teams sent numerous wrestlers to various tournaments across Southwest Washington as teams gear up for the postseason right around the corner. For highlights of each invite at Kelso, Black Hills, and Rainier, read below. Dave Holter Kelso Invite. In...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Grit Out Win in Kalama
Rainier: Ji. Meldrum 21, Jo. Meldrum 13, Owen 8, Sprouffske 5, Howell 5, Boesch 3. Kalama: Stariha 12, Lucente 11, Truesdell 8, McBride 8, Brightbill 3, Schlangen 3. The Rainier boys basketball team summited the hill in Kalama and took down the Chinooks on Saturday, winning 55-45 in a game that never got to be that comfortable.
Chronicle
Tigers Drop First League Game to Ducks
Napavine: Grose 27, Denault 1, Kelly 4, Stanley 8, Prather 21, Nelson 3, Bullock 8. Toutle Lake: Lundquist 19, Nicholson 12, Cox 8, Swanson 37, Kimball 2. Taking the trek south to Toutle for a big Central 2B League matchup, the Napavine boys basketball team dropped its first league contest of the season to Toutle Lake Saturday night, 78-72.
Chronicle
Blazers Drop First Conference Game to Clips
South Puget Sound: Simmons 8, Wakefield 21, Montes 12, Cybak 11, Hicks 14, Milentijevic 5, Alexander 3, Moore 6. Centralia: Kelly 2, Guillory 13, Mendoza 14, Keperling 7, Frazier 4, Brown 31. Unable to keep its momentum going after a NWAC West conference-opening win earlier this week, the Centralia College...
Teammates, coaches reflect on life of fallen Olympia baseball player
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The baseball community in Olympia is mourning the death of a baseball stand-out. The family of 16-year-old Solomon Gardner tells KING 5 the teen attempted suicide, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and then died three weeks later after contracting pneumonia. Gardner’s death is the...
beachconnection.net
Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 17, 2023
• PEDRO SANCHEZ-CHAVEZ, 64, Lakewood, died Jan. 8 at his residence. Viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Chehalis Eagles with a service to follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Grand Mound Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
thurstontalk.com
People in Public Service: Newton Jessie Aiken, Principal of Olympia High School
Newton Jessie Aiken played an important role in the story of Olympia education. Before his long-lasting career as an economics professor at Washington State University, Aiken served as principal of Olympia High School from 1910 to 1918. He oversaw a period of great growth in the school’s history. Early...
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’
The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
The Suburban Times
Sewer project kicks off in Spanaway
Pierce County social media post. Ph 6 road closure for B Street Sewer Interceptor project in Spanaway begins Tuesday, 1/17. 8th Ave E between SR 7 and 197th St C E will be closed during this period. Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers to an alternate route. PierceCountyWa.gov/BStreet.
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
ghscanner.com
DUI Driver Driving Wrong Way On State Route 12 Crashes Causes 3 Vehicle Collision Friday Night.
What seems to be an common occurrence now days, another DUI driver caused an incident on State Route 12 just outside of Montesano going the wrong way in the wrong lanes. A second that we have heard of in this location in 2 weeks. The Washington State Patrol says that...
