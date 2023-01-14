Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
IDAHO 74, MONTANA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .377, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Patterson 1-2, Battle 1-5, Brown 0-1, Gazelas 0-1, R.Ford 0-1, Fuller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Belo 3, Battle). Turnovers: 12 (Osobor 3, Battle 2, Belo 2, Brown, Fuller, Gazelas, Patterson, R.Ford). Steals: 7 (Brown 4,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 136, Phoenix 106
Percentages: FG .438, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Okogie 3-5, D.Lee 2-4, Saric 2-5, S.Lee 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Shamet 1-6, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-3, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Biyombo 2, Bridges, Wainright). Turnovers: 15 (Bridges 3, Saric 3, Ayton 2, D.Lee 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54
Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
UC RIVERSIDE 83, CAL POLY 78, OT
Percentages: FG .509, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Taylor 4-6, Hunter 2-4, Haller 1-1, Sanders 1-2, Koroma 1-3, Fleming 1-4, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Koroma, Sanders). Turnovers: 11 (Pierce 4, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Sanders, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Sanders...
Porterville Recorder
PRINCETON 72, PENN 60
Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Pierce 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Langborg 1-3, Lee 0-2, Allocco 0-3, Peters 0-4, Martini 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Langborg). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 3, Langborg 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Kellman). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
CLEVELAND STATE 72, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Woodrich 2-5, Lowder 2-8, Price 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Enaruna 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Lowder 3, Johnson, Middleton, Parker, Williams, Woodrich). Steals: 7 (Enaruna 3, Hill, Johnson, Parker, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 77, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 71
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .455, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Harris 4-6, Greene 3-5, Milton 1-2, Ware 1-3, Curry 0-1, Virden 0-1, Doss 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Harris). Turnovers: 16 (Harris 6, Plet 4, Greene 2, Milton 2, Curry, Ware). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
WAGNER 62, MERRIMACK 57
Percentages: FG .479, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Ezquerra 3-5, Hunt 3-5, Williams 1-3, B.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lewis 2). Turnovers: 11 (B.Brown 3, Ezquerra 2, Hughes, Hunt, Lewis, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor). Steals: 9 (B.Brown 3, Hunt 3, Ezquerra...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
HOWARD 89, MOREHOUSE 65
Percentages: FG .423, FT .440. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (McNair 4-7, Richardson 2-2, Decker 1-1, Lacewell 1-1, Lamar 1-1, I.Williams 1-3, Diallo 0-1, White 0-1, Dix 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (I.Williams 7, Dix 4, McNair 4, Richardson 4, Lacewell 3, Diallo 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHEASTERN 59, DELAWARE 58
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Asamoah 4-5, Owens 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Novakovich 1-3, Ray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arletti 3). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Owens 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Ray). Steals: 12 (Asamoah 3, Davis 3, Ray 3, Arletti, Novakovich, Owens).
Porterville Recorder
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, UAB 73, OT
Percentages: FG .316, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Buffen 2-2, Gaines 2-4, L.Brewer 1-5, Johnson 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Toney). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 4, Lovan 3, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, Buffen, Johnson, L.Brewer,...
Porterville Recorder
UMBC 87, HARTFORD 62
Percentages: FG .462, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Dunne 6-11, McClain 3-7, Hobbs 1-1, Washington 1-1, B.Jones 0-1, Henderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Pavlidis 3, Hobbs, Webley). Turnovers: 11 (McClain 5, Webley 4, Dunne, Hobbs). Steals: 6 (McClain 2, Dunne, Henderson, Pavlidis, Washington).
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
Porterville Recorder
E. Washington 64, Montana 57
MONTANA (9-10) Bannan 7-15 3-3 17, Di.Thomas 6-12 4-4 19, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Moody 2-12 0-0 5, Whitney 4-7 3-4 11, Vazquez 0-5 0-0 0, Nap 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57. E. WASHINGTON (12-7) Allegri 3-10 3-4 10, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Price...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 18 CHARLESTON 82, WILLIAM & MARY 54
Percentages: FG .431, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 0-12, .000 (Ayesa 0-1, Milkereit 0-1, Wight 0-1, Williams 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Case 0-3, Dorsey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dorsey 2, Wight 2). Turnovers: 18 (Nelson 5, Dorsey 3, Collier 2, Mullins 2, Wight 2, Ayesa, Case,...
Porterville Recorder
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67
NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Virginia Prep Sports 56, NC Good Better Best, N.C. 51. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0