Tumwater, WA

T-Birds Pull Away From Highclimbers for League Win

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Andrew Collins tries to pass the ball out during the second half of Tumwater's 71-58 win at W.F. West on Jan. 11.

At Tumwater

T-BIRDS 65, HIGHCLIMBERS 37

Shelton 11 10 12 4 — 37

Tumwater 11 20 15 19 — 65

Shelton: N/A

Tumwater: L. Brewer 17, Collins 16, T. Brewer 10, Harroun 6, Morgan 5, Hopkins 4, Reid 3, Oram 2, Wall 2

After a dead-even first period, the Tumwater boys basketball team turned on the jets in both the second and fourth quarters to take a decisive win over Shelton Friday night, 65-37, in 2A Evergreen Conference play.

The Thunderbirds pulled away thanks to some strong defense and transition play in the second quarter, doubling up the Highclimbers 20-10 in the frame before pulling away in the fourth thanks to a 19-4 run.

Luke Brewer led the way with 17 points, four steals, and three assists, and Andrew Collins chipped in another 16 points with three steals and five dimes. The pair showed off their hops in the second half to help the T-Birds pull away late in the third quarter on some breakaway dunks.

Tanner Brewer added 10 points and eight rebounds, and plucked away three steals himself in a solid outing.

The Thunderbirds will take the weekend off before another trip to the MLK Classic at Lower Columbia Community College in Longview on Monday against another 4A opponent in Skyview at 1:30 p.m.

