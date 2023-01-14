Read full article on original website
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Rice, Bellingham, Elanga, Dumfries Raphinha, Ziyech, Nkunku, Keita, Saliba
Arsenal have made West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice their top transfer target this summer and are confident of beating Chelsea to his signing. (Times - subscription) Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl is planning talks with their 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham and his parents, and says there...
