West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, January 13, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;3;40%
Anchorage, AK;Cloudy;22;NNE;5;74%
Billings, MT;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;13;51%
Boise, ID;Showers;44;SE;6;85%
Casper, WY;Partly cloudy;39;N;5;48%
Cheyenne, WY;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;12;55%
Denver, CO;Mostly cloudy;34;S;2;70%
Fairbanks, AK;Partly cloudy;-14;N;1;85%
Grand Junction, CO;Cloudy;30;NNE;2;89%
Helena, MT;Ice;33;Calm;0;81%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;72;E;7;71%
Juneau, AK;Fog;28;Calm;0;100%
Las Vegas, NV;Clear;45;W;2;66%
Long Beach, CA;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;74%
Los Angeles, CA;Cloudy;55;N;2;86%
Olympia, WA;Showers;49;S;13;92%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly cloudy;53;N;1;54%
Portland, OR;Cloudy;48;SE;2;94%
Reno, NV;Showers;37;E;3;89%
Roswell, NM;Partly cloudy;39;S;8;46%
Sacramento, CA;Cloudy;54;SE;5;87%
Salt Lake City, UT;Cloudy;38;W;5;83%
San Diego, CA;Clear;53;NNE;1;97%
San Francisco, CA;Cloudy;55;SSE;4;80%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Showers;50;SSE;6;86%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%
Tucson, AZ;Mostly cloudy;50;E;2;46%
