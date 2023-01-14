Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Saturday, January 14, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Clear;44;Calm;0;55%
Baton Rouge, LA;Clear;38;NNE;2;86%
Bismarck, ND;Mostly cloudy;20;ESE;4;83%
Chicago, IL;Cloudy;25;NW;4;76%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Clear;43;SE;5;51%
Des Moines, IA;Clear;19;SE;6;80%
Dodge City, KS;Partly cloudy;32;S;13;78%
Duluth, MN;Cloudy;16;SSW;4;90%
El Paso, TX;Mostly cloudy;45;WNW;2;34%
Fargo, ND;Clear;11;S;11;87%
Houston, TX;Partly cloudy;44;NNW;1;67%
Kansas City, MO;Mostly cloudy;24;Calm;0;88%
Little Rock, AR;Clear;24;N;1;80%
Madison, WI;Cloudy;22;WNW;1;83%
Milwaukee, WI;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;9;63%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Cloudy;14;S;10;87%
New Orleans, LA;Clear;41;N;6;61%
Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;36;SSE;4;60%
Omaha, NE;Partly cloudy;23;S;13;84%
San Antonio, TX;Clear;43;NE;1;62%
Sioux Falls, SD;Mostly clear;21;S;14;80%
Springfield, IL;Cloudy;29;WNW;6;74%
St. Louis, MO;Clear;24;NW;1;89%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;29;NE;2;88%
Wichita, KS;Clear;30;SSE;4;78%
