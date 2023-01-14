Read full article on original website
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes Away
Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.
Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion
The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Cubs star Sammy Sosa faces 'roadblock' to get back into good graces of team, Hall of Famer says
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg anticipated a tough time for Sammy Sosa to get back into good standing with the organization after a bitter end to his time there.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Baseball history unpacked, January 16
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star Dies
Major League Baseball announced that we have unfortunately lost one of the past greats today. The New York Mets posted on Twitter this afternoon that the baseball world has lost outfielder Frank Thomas, the original Met, at the age of 93.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Frank Thomas, three-time MLB All-Star for Pirates in 1950s, dies at 93
The New York Mets announced on Monday that longtime big-league outfielder Frank Thomas had died at age 93. This Thomas, not to be confused with Hall of Famer Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox during the 1990s, played in parts of 16 seasons, stretching from 1951-66. Thomas...
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing
It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
TKO: Cheering dilemma, Jerry Jones or Tom Brady
Some people in St. Louis despise the NFL entirely. For some, there are particular villains who draw the ire. On a night Tom Brady may have played his last game, TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says there was only one person worth rooting against.
After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
LeBron drops 48, Lakers beat Rockets 140-132 to snap skid
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
