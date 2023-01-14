ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Larry Brown Sports

Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion

The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Yardbarker

Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea

Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, January 16

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
KENTUCKY STATE
OnlyHomers

One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star Dies

Major League Baseball announced that we have unfortunately lost one of the past greats today. The New York Mets posted on Twitter this afternoon that the baseball world has lost outfielder Frank Thomas, the original Met, at the age of 93.
OnlyHomers

Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing

It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

After playoff dud, Brady faces choice of whether to continue

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL

