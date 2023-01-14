ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, IN

WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations

The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
ELIZABETH, IN
wdrb.com

Fern Creek hot dog restaurant already seeing big business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch. Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Radio Ink

Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58

Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman

This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper church wraps up major renovations

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
JASPER, IN
wdrb.com

Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bestthingsky.com

10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky

Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Camping and BBQ-Test Out Your BBQ Skills at Indiana State Park Smoke-Off

A weekend of camping and delicious smoked BBQ, I mean does it get any better than that?. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park. Spring Mill State Park is truly a gem in the Hoosier state. Now you can show off your BBQ skills while soaking up some time with nature as Spring Mill State Park is home to a BBQ competition this spring.
MITCHELL, IN
witzamfm.com

Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper

Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
JASPER, IN
WISH-TV

Wild deer saved after plastic jug removed from head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A wild deer who roamed around for several days with a plastic jug stuck on its head is now free. The deer could see and breathe with the jug on its head, but could not eat or drink. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that the deer has been tranquilized.
CANNELTON, IN
103GBF

103GBF

