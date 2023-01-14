Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
WLKY.com
New Fern Creek restaurant Uncle D's Franks specializes in customizable corn dogs, hot dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new hot dog restaurant is now open in Fern Creek. Uncle D's Franks opened on Dec. 15 at 6409 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. The carry-out-only restaurant is next to a UPS Store and a Jeff's Donuts location.
wdrb.com
Fern Creek hot dog restaurant already seeing big business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch. Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but...
LaRosa's Pizzeria opening in Louisville, giving first 50 customers free pizza for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pizza lovers get ready -- there's a new contender in town. Known for their sweet sauce and thin crust, Cincinnati-based LaRosa's Pizzeria is coming to the Springhurst Towne Center. Officials say their construction is almost complete. The pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday,...
wdrb.com
Longtime Eastern Parkway restaurant The Cottage Inn reopens after 18-month closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime restaurant in Louisville's St. Joseph neighborhood has reopened after being closed for 18 months. The Cottage Inn at 570 Eastern Parkway, near Bradley Avenue, officially opened its doors again on Monday. It closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after being open for...
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
Radio Ink
Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58
Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Jasper church wraps up major renovations
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Remembering the remarkable snow of 1994 in Louisville
It was an unforgettable snow. It started decades ago on a Sunday night. Rain began falling late in the evening of Jan. 16, 1994. Colder air quickly changed the rain over to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. The icy mix then quickly switched over to all snow.
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
Camping and BBQ-Test Out Your BBQ Skills at Indiana State Park Smoke-Off
A weekend of camping and delicious smoked BBQ, I mean does it get any better than that?. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park. Spring Mill State Park is truly a gem in the Hoosier state. Now you can show off your BBQ skills while soaking up some time with nature as Spring Mill State Park is home to a BBQ competition this spring.
wdrb.com
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Louisville's financial literacy programs build confidence, help people save for the future. Rent, groceries and gas are busting a lot of people's budgets. But the city of Louisville has new programs in place to help people manage their money better.
WLKY.com
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
witzamfm.com
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
WISH-TV
Wild deer saved after plastic jug removed from head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A wild deer who roamed around for several days with a plastic jug stuck on its head is now free. The deer could see and breathe with the jug on its head, but could not eat or drink. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that the deer has been tranquilized.
103GBF
Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0