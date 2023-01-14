Read full article on original website
Hawks crown trio of champs at Sharp Invite, place 2nd overall behind W-SR
With three individual champions, the Ankeny wrestling team earned a runner-up finish in the Bob Sharp Invitational on Saturday at Ankeny. The fifth-ranked Hawks racked up 234 points in the 10-team tournament. Waverly-Shell Rock captured the team title with 267.5 points. “We were hoping to win it,” said Ankeny coach...
Centennial wrestlers beat Humboldt to earn 3rd-place finish at Osage Duals
The Ankeny Centennial wrestlers earned a third-place finish in the Osage Duals on Saturday. After going 2-2 during the preliminary rounds, the eighth-ranked Jaguars posted a 39-30 victory over Humboldt in the third-place match. They are now 19-5 on the season. “We had a little bit of a letdown after...
Ankeny Fanatic announces its all-time Ankeny football team (2nd team)
For several months, Ankeny Fanatic has been contacting the members of its all-time Ankeny football team to get a reaction from some of the players, as well as stories and favorite memories from their high school careers. One former Ankeny standout responded with a poem that he wrote. Ross Naylor...
Hawk swimmers edge Linn-Mar in battle of top-5 teams, finish 4-3-1 in duals
Saturday’s non-conference dual meet at Linn-Mar (Marion) was a good test for the Ankeny boys’ swimming team. The fourth-ranked Hawks, who will return to eastern Iowa in four weeks for the state meet, earned perhaps their biggest win of the season with a 90-80 victory over No. 5 Linn-Mar. They finished the dual-meet schedule with an overall record to 4-3-1, moving above the .500 mark for the first time in the 2022-23 campaign.
Waukee girls win seesaw battle against Ankeny, despite Gage’s career-high 29
In the rugged CIML Conference, even an unranked team like Waukee could be a threat to make a deep run in the girls’ basketball postseason. The Warriors showed how dangerous they could potentially be on Friday, when they posted a 69-58 victory at 13th-ranked Ankeny. They avenged an earlier 46-42 loss to the Hawkettes.
‘We all knew we could win’: Hawks pull off stunning upset over No. 3 Waukee
Ankeny’s Maddox Ward blew a kiss to the Waukee students as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The senior guard made a pair of late 3-point goals to lift the Hawks to a stunning 56-51 upset over third-ranked Waukee in a CIML Conference boys’ basketball game on Friday at Ankeny.
Engebretson, Bishop win titles, lead Ankeny to team crown at Sharp Invite
Ankeny girls’ wrestling coach Dustin Roland was happy with his team’s first-place finish in the Bob Sharp Invitational on Saturday at Southview Middle School. But he still wants more from his squad. “It wasn’t our best outing, but we were able to edge Mason City for the team...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
‘Mama I’m a Cowboy’: Ex-Ankeny star, former Iowa wideout Bruce lands at OSU
Former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV has landed in Stillwater. Bruce announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer to Oklahoma State. “Mama I’m a Cowboy #gopokes,” he tweeted. Bruce, who helped lead Ankeny to the Class 4A state championship in 2020, spent two seasons at...
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State
Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
Snow returns to Iowa Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch likely
Winter weather is back in the forecast for much of Iowa this week, with a major winter storm shaping up to target much of Nebraska into Central Iowa. After a quiet day Tuesday, snow will be likely by Wednesday evening, impacting the commute home for the southern half of the state. Snow could be heavy […]
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
West Des Moines' Maxie's will close after 56 years
Maxie's Restaurant and Lounge in West Des Moines will permanently close on Feb. 18, manager Julie Agee told Axios Thursday. Catch up fast: Maxie's has been in business since 1967 and is one of the metro's oldest restaurants. It's known for its onion rings and half-pound "Maxieburger." What's happening: Owner...
