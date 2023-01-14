Saturday’s non-conference dual meet at Linn-Mar (Marion) was a good test for the Ankeny boys’ swimming team. The fourth-ranked Hawks, who will return to eastern Iowa in four weeks for the state meet, earned perhaps their biggest win of the season with a 90-80 victory over No. 5 Linn-Mar. They finished the dual-meet schedule with an overall record to 4-3-1, moving above the .500 mark for the first time in the 2022-23 campaign.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO