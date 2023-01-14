ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

WLTX.com

The Citadel defeats Western Carolina 65-61

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark scored 28 points as Citadel beat Western Carolina 65-61 on Saturday. Clark had eight rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (7-11, 2-4 Southern Conference). Jackson Price scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Austin Ash was 4 of 12 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLTX.com

South Carolina pipeline to the NWSL continues

South Carolina women’s soccer defender Jyllissa Harris was taken 22nd overall with the 10th pick in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft Thursday night by the Houston Dash. Harris becomes the fourth Gamecock to be taken in the NWSL Draft, and the first second-round...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

'It’s shocking and a lot of disbelief': UGA students, fans grieve football player, staff member killed in car crash

ATHENS, Ga. — Sadness filled Georgia and Bulldog nation Sunday as two people tied to the University of Georgia football program died in an overnight crash. Devin Willock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman, and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, who served as a member of the football staff, died while traveling overnight in Athens. Another player and staff member were also hurt in the crash, but are expected to be OK.
ATHENS, GA
WLTX.com

Taylor leads Texas A&M in 94-53 rout of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Rowesville, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Calhoun County High School basketball team will have a game with Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School on January 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
GREENVILLE, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Greenville's downtown rebirth is coming at a high price for historically Black neighborhoods

So many people want to live in West Greenville, it crashed a website. “Homes of Hope has about 110 houses in West Greenville,” says Inez Morris. She’s a resident of this neighborhood, and she’s about a dozen kinds of social activist and educator. “And they stay filled. They have a waiting list. They opened up their system [on] the first of September; within the hour it crashed because of the traffic. Within two hours they shut it down because they had more applications than they could take. That's how bad the housing crisis is in Greenville.”
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Friday’s Mega Millions $1.35 Billion drawing winning numbers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you were given another chance have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight’s mega millions jackpot drawing!. The amount of the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion dollars. with a cash option of $707 million dollars. The South Carolina Education Lottery...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

