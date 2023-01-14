Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Daughter Steps Into The Past By Wearing Mom’s 1970s Pan Am Uniform
With the world in a constant state of change, everyday items from the past today are treasured glimpses at a whole other life. TikTok user “sensitive_studio” showed appreciation for this concept when she retrieved her mother’s flight attendant uniform, worn with Pan Am in the ’70s, and put it on herself.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine: A Divided Sister Act
According to Biography.com, Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine were born 15 months apart and both found success as actresses in Hollywood's Golden Age. But instead of bringing them together, these similarities exacerbated a rivalry that sprang up in childhood and lasted a lifetime. Yet even though they were rivals who became estranged, Olivia and Joan managed to respect and even admire each other — in a feud, you always care what the other is up to, of course."
What Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff Has Said About 'RHOSLC' Star's Fraud Case
The reality star will be sentenced on January 6, and the ever-supportive Sharrieff has said, "I cry because I can't control the outcome, I can't fix it."
'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Hit Out at Ed Brown After He's Exposed for Lying
Ed "Big Ed" Brown has left viewers of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" unimpressed following his latest split from Liz Woods.
Freddie Mercury once revealed the two famous people, alive or dead, he'd most want to meet, and it'd make a hell of a dinner party
One was a fellow music icon that Mercury idolised, the other was an infamous royal
Popculture
Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth
A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
ETOnline.com
'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Threatens to Slap Her in Explosive Fight (Exclusive)
Tension between Loren and her mom, Marlene, has hit a boiling point. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren and Marlene get into a blowout argument, with Marlene telling her daughter she would have slapped her in the face if other people weren't in the room.
Russell Crowe on Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Way Too Young’ to Die at 54
Russell Crowe fondly remembered his friendship with Lisa Marie Presley days after Presley unexpectedly died from cardiac arrest. The 58-year-old Oscar winner sat down with the Australian Today Show and spoke about his brief but memorable time spent with Presley. He said that the two first met in Chicago while they were filming their separate Soundstage episodes in 2003.
blavity.com
Ms. Holla, Beloved Internet Sensation, Dies At Age 97
Ms. Holla, the woman who delighted internet users with her enchanting personality and hilarious viral videos, has passed away at age 97. Her granddaughter confirmed the tragic news in a live video on social media on Saturday. “I wanna thank y’all so much for the smiles y’all put on her...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Haunting Hollywood Mystery Of Aspiring Actress Jean Spangler’s Disappearance
In October 1949, Jean Spangler vanished without a trace, and some believe she may have fallen prey to mobster Mickey Cohen's henchmen — or the same killer who murdered "Black Dahlia" Elizabeth Short. Jean Spangler’s enigmatic story was classic Hollywood noir: A young, beautiful actress suddenly disappears, leaving behind...
‘Sixteen Candles’ actor Paul Dooley reveals real-life family trauma
Despite playing lovable dads on-screen in films like “Sixteen Candles” and “Runaway Bride,” Paul Dooley recently revealed he spent years estranged from his real-life children. In the recently released memoir, “Movie Dad: Finding Myself and My Family, On Screen and Off,” the actor, 94, claims he suddenly lost contact with his daughter Robin and son Adam. At the time, Dooley had divorced the children’s mom — his second wife, whose name he does not reveal — and would see Adam and Robin on a “regular basis,” including one month every summer. However, Dooley claims they disappeared after a “great summer” together and...
Brynne Edelsten reveals her baby daughter Starr's hospital dash
While Brynne did not specify the nature of her baby girl's illness, there is no doubt the little one hadn't had the best start to 2023
soaphub.com
Soap Alum Gina Tognoni Plays Heartfelt Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley
Soap alum Gina Tognoni played her heart out after learning the news that Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died at the age of 54 on Thursday. Gina Tognoni Plays ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’. As the world reeled from...
back2stonewall.com
Gay History – January 15, 1973: Remembering Lance Loud. America’s First OUT Gay Man On Television
Decades before Matt Bomer, Neil Patrick Harris, and Zachary Quinto there was a young man named Lance Loud who brought gay awareness, lifestyle and culture to millions of homes across America at a time when it was unheard of. On January 15, 1973 Lance Loud came out on the PBS...
