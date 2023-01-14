Read full article on original website
NYC Lawyer files lawsuit against NYPD for allegedly withholding critical evidence in license plate arrest
The prominent lawyer who was detained for "criminal mischief" last year after fixing a car's vandalized license plate has filed a lawsuit against the NYPD, claiming the officers are withholding crucial evidence and, absent legal action, may even destroy it.
proclaimerscv.com
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
NYPD scales back releasing graphic videos of crimes meant to drive tips, help nab violent suspects: report
The NYPD's top brass is debating the propriety of publicizing graphic surveillance video meant to inspire tips to catch violent suspects, arguing it amounts to crime "sensationalism."
Police search for woman who snatched Brooklyn commuter's purse, punched her in face
Police are searching for a woman who punched a 26-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station after robbing her last month. The attacker approached the woman on a southbound F train and snatched her purse around 10:35 p.m., according to officials.
NYPD Fires Captain Who Faked 400 Hours of Overtime
The New York Police Department pushed out a captain after police investigators concluded he was paid nearly $60,000 for 400 hours he never worked, according to the New York Daily News. Ex-Capt. Jackson Cheng, 45, initially claimed he was caring for his sick parents, but even the time frame he gave to investigators did not account for all of his unworked time between May 2019 and October 2020. The malfeasance was discovered during an overtime review before the matter was referred to the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to the Daily News. Some administrators urged for Cheng’s firing, but he was instead allowed to retire with a partial pension.Read it at New York Daily News
NYC would-be thieves ransack deli, allegedly throw knives, merchandise at workers, video shows
Three suspects entered a Harlem deli on the afternoon of Jan. 11 and allegedly demanded money before throwing kitchen knives at the employees, according to police.
Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops
Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said. That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade-Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade-long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as a first-degree...
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
Man punches woman in mouth at Bronx bodega after calling her anti-gay slur
A woman was assaulted and called anti-gay slurs at a Bronx corner store Friday morning, police said.
NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit
An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
Last defendants in 'Junior' case all sentenced to at least 12 years
The last group of defendants charged in the death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz were sentenced Friday after admitting their guilt in the case.
pix11.com
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams called out for shifting blame on migrant surge: He's 'incentivized illegal immigration'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on the Biden administration to help combat the 'national' border crisis during his trip to El Paso over the weekend.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
East Harlem execution: Man shot dead at public housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives in East Harlem are looking for the killer who gunned down a 25-year-old man in a cold-blooded execution at a public housing complex on Friday night. Police said the deadly shooting...
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Crossing Guard Arrested for Assault within the 52nd Precinct Catchment Area
An off-duty, female, New York City employee was arrested in the 52nd Precinct, police said. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8.19 p.m., Janet Eury, 34, an NYPD school crossing guard, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. The 52nd Precinct covers the neighborhoods of...
A man got randomly attacked by a stranger and suffered from Facial Fractures in Manhattan.
On Saturday afternoon, a man got punched by a stranger in Greenwich Village. Investigators believe it to be a disturbing assault pattern. He is now suffering from facial fractures.
Smuggler caught with cocaine-stuffed Santas at JFK Airport, feds say
Santa came to town — with 20 pounds of cocaine. Adderly Santos Familia was caught smuggling bricks of coke in stuffed Santa toys at JFK Airport on Dec. 14 after arriving from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, according to Homeland Security Investigations. More powdery drugs were also found in two airplane neck pillows and the lining of his baggage during a Customs and Border Protection screening, court filings said. Familia, who lives in Queens told authorities he had been visiting family in the Dominican Republic. The Feds found nearly nine kilos of cocaine in his belongings, according to court filings. Prosecutors included a...
Woman nabbed with loaded gun at Empire State Building: cops
A pistol-packing woman was nabbed with a loaded gun at the Empire State Building on Sunday after setting off a metal detector at the Big Apple tourist hot spot, police said. Justina Shealer, 37, had a valid gun license issued in Pennsylvania but was not authorized to carry the weapon in New York, cops said. “Our laws are pretty strict here in New York City,” an NYPD spokesman told The Post. “She probably neglected to look them up before she came. It dinged in the metal detector.” The arrest took place shortly after 11 a.m., with the woman taken into custody without...
