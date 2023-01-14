ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

proclaimerscv.com

31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey

In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
BAYONNE, NJ
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Fires Captain Who Faked 400 Hours of Overtime

The New York Police Department pushed out a captain after police investigators concluded he was paid nearly $60,000 for 400 hours he never worked, according to the New York Daily News. Ex-Capt. Jackson Cheng, 45, initially claimed he was caring for his sick parents, but even the time frame he gave to investigators did not account for all of his unworked time between May 2019 and October 2020. The malfeasance was discovered during an overtime review before the matter was referred to the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to the Daily News. Some administrators urged for Cheng’s firing, but he was instead allowed to retire with a partial pension.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops

Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said.  That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit

An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

East Harlem execution: Man shot dead at public housing complex

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives in East Harlem are looking for the killer who gunned down a 25-year-old man in a cold-blooded execution at a public housing complex on Friday night. Police said the deadly shooting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Smuggler caught with cocaine-stuffed Santas at JFK Airport, feds say

Santa came to town — with 20 pounds of cocaine. Adderly Santos Familia was caught smuggling bricks of coke in stuffed Santa toys at JFK Airport on Dec. 14 after arriving from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, according to Homeland Security Investigations. More powdery drugs were also found in two airplane neck pillows and the lining of his baggage during a Customs and Border Protection screening, court filings said. Familia, who lives in Queens told authorities he had been visiting family in the Dominican Republic. The Feds found nearly nine kilos of cocaine in his belongings, according to court filings. Prosecutors included a...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Woman nabbed with loaded gun at Empire State Building: cops

A pistol-packing woman was nabbed with a loaded gun at the Empire State Building on Sunday after setting off a metal detector at the Big Apple tourist hot spot, police said. Justina Shealer, 37, had a valid gun license issued in Pennsylvania but was not authorized to carry the weapon in New York, cops said. “Our laws are pretty strict here in New York City,” an NYPD spokesman told The Post. “She probably neglected to look them up before she came. It dinged in the metal detector.” The arrest took place shortly after 11 a.m., with the woman taken into custody without...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
