OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp 'Totally Devastated' By Death Of Jeff Beck, Actor Was By Rockstar's 'Bedside' During Final Moments: Source

The death of famed English guitarist Jeff Beck has absolutely crushed his close pal Johnny Depp.The Pirates of the Caribbean star remains "totally devastated" and "is still processing" the heart-wrenching news in the days following the 78-year-old's passing on Tuesday, January 10, a source confirmed.Prior to the "Cause We've Ended as Lovers" vocalist's death, Depp "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" who also had the chance to say one last goodbye to their loved one, the insider continued to reveal to a news publication on Wednesday, January 11.AMBER HEARD SEEKING NEW DEFAMATION TRIAL AGAINST EX-HUSBAND JOHNNY...
Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Pitchfork

Jeff Beck, Grammy-Winning Guitarist, Dies at 78

The Grammy-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died, his family announced. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the family shared in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck was 78 years old. Geoffrey Beck was...
New York Post

Musician Jeff Beck dead at 78 following sudden illness

Jeff Beck, the British guitar phenom who rose to fame with The Yardbirds, died Tuesday. He was 78. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement concluded. The Post reached out to a Beck rep, who declined further comment. Born June 24, 1944, in Surrey, England, Beck is an eight-time Grammy winner and two-time inductee in the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jimmy Page, Dave Davies pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Wednesday. "The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans." — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram.
The Independent

Rock’s biggest names pay tribute to ‘guitar master’ Jeff Beck

Some of rock’s biggest names have paid tribute to Jeff Beck, describing him as one of the “all-time guitar masters”.Beck’s collaborators and contemporaries said the musician had “blazed a trail impossible to follow” and hailed the “powerful influence” he had had on many others.The renowned guitarist, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died on Tuesday at the age of 78, his family said in a statement posted online.I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was...
BBC

Jeff Beck: Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant leads tributes

Some of rock's biggest stars have paid tribute to guitarist Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78. Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant said the musician's "gift was enormous", recalling his "limitless energy and enthusiasm". "He took his place side by side with the virtuosos of the period, his...
The Independent

‘The Salvador Dali of guitar’: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne and David Gilmour lead tributes to Jeff Beck

Tributes are pouring in for the late Jeff Beck after his death was announced on Wednesday (11 January).The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died “suddenly” aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis, his representative said.The Grammy-winning artist is known for his time in the 1960s rock group The Yardbirds and was widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.Fellow rock icon Ozzy Osbourne was one of the first to pay tribute to Beck on social media, writing: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for...
Variety

Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments

Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled.  Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
BBC

Watch: Jeff Beck on the BBC in 1974

Jeff Beck, one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time, has died at the age of 78. The British musician rose to fame as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, before forming the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart. Watch Beck perform on the BBC...
WHYY

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78. Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives...
