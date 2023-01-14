Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal

Two people were killed in a crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck Friday evening in Thermal.

The crash was reported just before 6:00 p.m. on the 86600 block of Airport Boulevard.

According to Cal Fire, two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the semi was not injured.

There was no word on a possible cause of the crash at this time.

