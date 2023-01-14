Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball claims 11-point victory over Hastings
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora boys basketball team welcomed on in Hastings Monday night. In the end, the Huskies claim the 54-43 win over the Tigers. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball blows by Omaha Bryan late in win
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball took on Omaha Bryan on the road Saturday. The Bearcats defeated the Bears 76-69. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Elm Creek boys basketball earns road rout over Kenesaw
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Elm Creek boys basketball traveled to face Kenesaw Saturday. The Buffaloes stampeded over the Blue Devils in a 70-39 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia girls basketball handles Kearney Catholic at home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia girls basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Hawkettes improved to 13-2 in a 45-29 win over the Stars. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia boys basketball defends nest in 12-point win over Stars
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Bluehawks defeated the Stars 46-34. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Former UNK safety Mandelko returning as ST coordinator, DL coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Jake Mandelko is the Lopers new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. The Lexington native is a former standout safety for the Lopers, earning All-Region honors as a senior in 2009. He is a...
KSNB Local4
Schmitt hits game-winner as No. 19 UNK women’s basketball survives Tigers
HAYS, Kan. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior point guard Sarah Schmitt hit a driving layup with 8.8 seconds left and redshirt senior forward Shiloh McCool played solid defense in the waning seconds to help No. 19 Nebraska Kearney get past rival Fort Hays State, 53-52, Saturday afternoon in Gross Memorial Coliseum.
KSNB Local4
UNK men’s basketball drops two-point heartbreaker to Fort Hays State
HAYS, Kan. (Press Release) - All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game ending run and help Fort Hays State past Nebraska Kearney, 57-55, Saturday evening in Kansas. The 138th all-time meeting between the Lopers and Tigers, Hays (12-5, 7-4) moves to...
KSNB Local4
KABA host 40th annual home builders show
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Finding the right service service needs for your home is a process; one organization tried to make that a little easier. Kearney Area Builders Association is hosting their 40th annual Kearney Home Builders Show at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Over 80 vendors packed into the fairgrounds...
KSNB Local4
Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KSNB Local4
Police searching for missing Aurora couple
GIPD’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement. It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST. History was made...
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm watch, warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Adams, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. In a...
NebraskaTV
Family of missing couple Bob and Loveda Proctor asks for public's help
AURORA, Neb. — The search continues as the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies work together to find Bob and Loveda Proctor of Aurora. The State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol seizes 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills in I-80 traffic stop
AURORA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said troopers seized 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Friday, leading to the arrest of two Arizona men. Just after 8:30 a.m., troopers said they initiated the stop after witnessing a vehicle improperly pass a semi on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
KSNB Local4
Experts give home buying tips for 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking into buying a home in 2023, local experts say there are three key factors to be aware of. Those include finding a realtor, a great lender and educating yourself about the market. Wood Bros Realty says housing market prices are still very fluid, but the average home in Grand Island is more than $350,000. They also said having professional help can enhance your home buying experience.
Comments / 0