LOS ANGELES --- The LA Clippers could be getting Paul George back from injury soon, but they will not have John Wall for at least two weeks. The Clippers ruled George (right hamstring), Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion), Luke Kennard (right calf) and Wall (abdomen) out for Sunday's 121-100 win over theHouston Rockets. The team said George, Morris and Kennard are considered day-to-day.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO