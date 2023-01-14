Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Related
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Phoenix Suns (21-23) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (29-13) on Monday. Action tips off at 6:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch. Phoenix has lost 11 of their last 13 games and dropped to 10th place in the...
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Sabonis averaged a triple-double while leading the Kings to a 4-0 record over the past week despite playing with a broken thumb.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
Pelicans run out of gas in Cleveland; ending 5-game road trip in 113-103 loss
CLEVELAND (WVUE) - The Pelicans come away from their final game of a season-long five-game road trip (2-2 heading into this game) Monday (Jan. 16) afternoon with a 113-103 loss to the Cavs. The Pels started hot behind big man Jonas Valanciunas who totaled 13 pts and 7 rebounds in...
ABC7 Los Angeles
James and Los Angeles take on Embiid and the 76ers
Lakers -4 BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, meet when Los Angeles and Philadelphia hit the court. James is seventh in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Embiid ranks second in the league averaging 33.4 points per game. The...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100
LOS ANGELES -- - Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming "Big Moment Fella Performance" over his head. He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. After Houston tore through their defense early, the Clippers...
2 Players Suspended For Rockets-Clippers Game
Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate have both been suspended for Sunday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Embiid and the 76ers visit the Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (23-22, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Los Angeles Clippers. Embiid ranks second in the league averaging 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 13-10 on their home court....
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers' John Wall out at least 2 weeks with abdominal injury
LOS ANGELES --- The LA Clippers could be getting Paul George back from injury soon, but they will not have John Wall for at least two weeks. The Clippers ruled George (right hamstring), Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion), Luke Kennard (right calf) and Wall (abdomen) out for Sunday's 121-100 win over theHouston Rockets. The team said George, Morris and Kennard are considered day-to-day.
KENS 5
Spurs fall to Kings 132-119
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) lost their fifth game in a row in a 132-119 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. Sacramento is now 24-18, leading a division that has the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers and Suns. The Spurs had a bunch of solid performances, but couldn't get enough stops.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers work out centers Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers hosted a pair of free agent centers, Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins, for a workout on Friday, according to coach Darvin Ham. "They both looked great," Ham said after practice Saturday. "Whether or not we're able to do something with them is a different story. But we're constantly trying to kick the tires on different scenarios."
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James vents on lack of calls: 'It's not making sense'
Hours after the NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for the Lakers' 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, determining that Russell Westbrook was not fouled by Joel Embiid on Los Angeles' final offensive possession, LeBron James took to Twitter to share his frustration with the league's officiating.
Comments / 0