ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
ABC7 Los Angeles

James and Los Angeles take on Embiid and the 76ers

Lakers -4 BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, meet when Los Angeles and Philadelphia hit the court. James is seventh in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Embiid ranks second in the league averaging 33.4 points per game. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100

LOS ANGELES -- - Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming "Big Moment Fella Performance" over his head. He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. After Houston tore through their defense early, the Clippers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Embiid and the 76ers visit the Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (23-22, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Los Angeles Clippers. Embiid ranks second in the league averaging 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 13-10 on their home court....
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Clippers' John Wall out at least 2 weeks with abdominal injury

LOS ANGELES --- The LA Clippers could be getting Paul George back from injury soon, but they will not have John Wall for at least two weeks. The Clippers ruled George (right hamstring), Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee contusion), Luke Kennard (right calf) and Wall (abdomen) out for Sunday's 121-100 win over theHouston Rockets. The team said George, Morris and Kennard are considered day-to-day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KENS 5

Spurs fall to Kings 132-119

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) lost their fifth game in a row in a 132-119 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. Sacramento is now 24-18, leading a division that has the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers and Suns. The Spurs had a bunch of solid performances, but couldn't get enough stops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers work out centers Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers hosted a pair of free agent centers, Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins, for a workout on Friday, according to coach Darvin Ham. "They both looked great," Ham said after practice Saturday. "Whether or not we're able to do something with them is a different story. But we're constantly trying to kick the tires on different scenarios."
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

LeBron James vents on lack of calls: 'It's not making sense'

Hours after the NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for the Lakers' 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, determining that Russell Westbrook was not fouled by Joel Embiid on Los Angeles' final offensive possession, LeBron James took to Twitter to share his frustration with the league's officiating.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy