California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com
One Detained at Gunpoint After Foot Chase in Eureka
Just before 5 p.m., Eureka Police officers began chasing a suspect in the 1400 block of N Street. Multiple officers including a K-9 were called to respond. Within a few minutes, an officer detained the suspect at gunpoint. Our reporter, Ryan Hutson, arrived on scene as officers placed the suspect...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:27 a.m.] Thief Crashes Stolen Door Dasher’s Vehicle on Hawthorne Street in Eureka
At about 12:15 a.m., a suspect stole a Door Dasher’s vehicle in Eureka which was soon located by an officer. The officer gave pursuit and the vehicle almost immediately crashed on Hawthorne Street between A and B Streets, according to a report the officer gave over the scanner. Then...
ksro.com
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast
A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
kymkemp.com
A Bicyclist Received Serious Injuries After a Vehicle Struck Them Near Fortuna
About 11:16 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting that she had struck a bicyclist on Hwy 101 near Fortuna. But she said she could not locate the person after she struck them. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the person who reportedly has major injuries according to the scanner.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Seeking Man with Outstanding Warrants After Allegedly Fleeing Early Morning Crash in Stolen Vehicle
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
‘He literally came out of nowhere…dressed all in black’–Driver Describes Hitting Man Near Fortuna Saturday Night
The driver of a northbound vehicle that struck a man on Hwy 101 north of the 12th Street onramp from Fortuna late Saturday night described the terrible collision to us by phone. The man told us that he had taken his wife to the Redwood Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room because...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect They Believe Crashed Stolen Vehicle Into Tree Before Fleeing Into the Woods
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Kneeland area observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Greenwood Heights Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified by deputies as 23-year-old Tyler Tommy Lemmons, who is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
kymkemp.com
Hwy 101 Traffic Accident Near 14th Street Exit
Emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident on Highway 101 in the northbound lane near Sunset Avenue in Arcata a little after 2 p.m. on January 12. Reports from the CHP Traffic Incident page indicates that additional cars were involved, although that is contradictory to the information broadcast over the scanner. According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, two vehicles were pulled to the side of the highway while a tan Toyota Camry was in the center divider of the highway.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
kymkemp.com
Man Crushed by Tree Overnight Near Whale Gulch Will Need Leg Amputated
A GoFundMe and a reporter in Vermont provided more information recently on a horrific accident that occurred almost three weeks ago. At about 10 p.m. on December 26, a large Douglas Fir crushed an SUV with an Idaho man sleeping inside at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County. The man was trapped overnight, his leg pinned down by the heavy tree and the SUV mangled around him.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Highway 36 Remains Closed West of Grizzly Creek Due to Active Slide
Highway 36 remains closed just west of Grizzly Creek, between Carlotta and Bridgeville, due to an active slide. As of this morning, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. “The aerial photo shows just how large the slide area is … Once we do open Route 36, it...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Release Identity of Woman Whose Body Was Located Amongst Recycling in Samoa
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
kymkemp.com
Haggard Highways and Rough Roads Recovering From Nearly a Month of Storms
The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts that the torrential rains and strong winds that have battered the North Coast and the Emerald Counties for nearly a month should taper to showers before becoming sunny on Thursday. Rain is not expected to return until the end of this month. Road...
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District Hosting Measure U Workshop Friday
This is a press release from the Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District:. The Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District are hosting a Measure U Workshop on Friday, January 20 at 5 pm in the Bellows Room of the Benbow Inn for the community to learn more about the Measure U parcel tax proposal required for expansion of the District. Come check out maps of the service area, ask questions, and discuss how Measure U will benefit our community. Registered voters who live in the current District and in the proposed annexation area are eligible to vote. Be sure you are registered to vote and ready to return your mail-in ballot as soon as you receive it in February. The polls will also be open on March 7 in Garberville for in-person voting.
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
kymkemp.com
Apartment Building Evacuated Yesterday in Rio Dell Barely Survived the 1964 Flood
Yesterday, Rio Dell Police notified about a dozen residents they had to immediately evacuate their apartment building at the south end of Rio Dell after large cracks appeared near the building. A reader reminded us that this building had been in a precarious position before…. In 1964, the 777 Restaurant...
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
North Coast Journal
Old Steeple Cancels Drag Event over Safety Concerns
Paul and Cheri Beatie, owners of the Old Steeple and Ferndale Music Co., had never had to cancel an event out of concern for violence. But after Pastor Tyrel Bramwell of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Ferndale recently posted the message, “Beware drag show for kids coming to the Old Steeple” on the church’s marquee, canceling the family-friendly event is what they felt they had to do.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
