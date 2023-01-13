ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dallas Federal Reserve researcher says power grid still not ready for extreme weather

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal business economist says the Texas power grid is still vulnerable to extreme weather. “New regulations, weatherization standards and operational changes have addressed many shortcomings, but some critical gaps persist,” Garrett Golding, senior business economist in the Research Department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, wrote in an economic research report.
University of Texas at Austin bans TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the University of Texas at Austin announced it has banned TikTok on wired and Wi-Fi networks on campus due to security concerns. Shortly after, Texas A&M University followed suit. All around the UT campus, cellphones are glued to students' hands. Several students told...
Central Texas pharmacies continue to experience child medication shortages

AUSTIN, Texas — Caring for sick children has become extra stressful recently for many Central Texas parents due to shortages of children’s Tylenol and other medicines. Doctors and other experts say the problem could persist through the cold-and-flu season, which ends in May, but a spike in other respiratory illnesses created a surge in demand for fever relievers and other products people can buy without a prescription.
P. Terry's opens new location in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Austin-based burger chain P. Terry's is celebrating yet another expansion. The family-owned business has officially opened its 29th location at 12680 W. US 290, Suite 200, in Dripping Springs. “Dripping Springs is a growing community that has expressed great interest in having a P. Terry’s...
