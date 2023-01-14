Read full article on original website
OSU women's basketball: Beavers' defense was no match for the Huskies
The first quarter of Sunday’s Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Washington was a shooting exhibition. The Beavers made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts (77%) and were 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. The visiting Huskies were even better, making 12 of 15 shots from the field (80%), including 3 of 4 3-pointers. As a result, Washington took a 29-23 lead into the second quarter.
Rueck, von Oelhoffen on loss to Huskies
OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to hot-shooting Huskies 79-67
Oregon State trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half Sunday against Washington at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers rallied in the fourth quarter but the Huskies held on for a 79-67 win in the Pac-12 Conference matchup. Oregon State (10-8, 2-5) trailed 65-46 entering the fourth quarter...
MLK holiday at Oregon State: 'Their work is not finished'
Oregon State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration featured an awards ceremony and peace march across campus, as well as a sense of unfinished business. Speakers said there is still more work to do. But Dante Williams, a sophomore and midfielder for the OSU soccer team, said it...
High school roundup, Sautel, Vought lead Sweet Home swimmers at District Sprint Meet
Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel and Alyssa Voight each won two individual girls events and competed on a winning relay to lead the Huskies’ swimming teams at the District Sprint Meet at Albany Community Pool. Sautel was first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.03 seconds) and 50 butterfly...
South Albany girls basketball: Karsen Angel and Taylor Donaldson on fast start
High school girls basketball: The present and the future are bright for the RedHawks. When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediate success for a better future.
High school boys basketball: RedHawks hold off late charge from Bulldogs to get road win
West Albany found a way to cut a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter to one in the fourth Monday night. But it was visiting South Albany that never relinquished the lead and closed out the game at the free-throw line for a 65-60 Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball win.
High school roundup: Harrisburg wrestlers win 3A title at Oregon Classic
Luke Cheek pinned all three of his opponentsat 115 pounds Saturday to lead Harrisburg to the 3A championship bracket at the Oregon Classic wrestling tournament in Redmond. The Eagles defeated North Valley (68-6), Yamhill-Carlton (66-9) and Burns (42-32). Harrisburg won just one of eight contested matches in the championship dual but was also awarded six wins by forfeit.
High school girls basketball: The present and the future are bright for the RedHawks
When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediate success for a better future. That is not what is happening for the South Albany High girls team under head coach Marc Cordle. The RedHawks are starting three freshmen — point guard Madeline Angel, forward Taylor Donaldson and post Kaylee Cordle. But the team is 10-2 this season and is No. 2 in the current OSAA 5A rankings and is ranked fourth in the most recent coaches poll.
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
Numerous Lebanon firefighters knock flames down in mobile park
Lebanon firefighters halted a fire Sunday night, Jan. 15, after a passerby saw flames in the window of a manufactured home. Investigators found no one was injured when an electrical short likely sparked a fire in the kitchen of what's described by Lebanon Fire District as a single-wide mobile home.
