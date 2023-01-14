EUGENE, Ore. – Te-Hina Paopao's shot at the buzzer was just long as the Ducks comeback fell short against Washington State. The Cougars won in overtime 86-85. "A little middle ball screen you know for Endyia, she had been hot I figured she might get something she has a great floater game," said Head coach Kelly Graves. "I thought if nothing else she would draw attention and she did, Grace (Van Slooten) was the secondary option on the roll and the third option was Te-Hina filling behind and I thought we actually got a pretty good look at it."

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO