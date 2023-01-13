Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in the Pinecrest Lakes community of Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $744,922 up to $1,499,000. This is an average list price of $997,641 which equals $330.95 per sq. ft. of living area.
treasurecoast.com
IT’S TIME FOR THE PORT ST LUCIE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA – The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual...
luxury-houses.net
A Wonderful Beach House with Two Swimming Pools and Privacy from Ocean to Lake in Manalapan, Florida is Asking for $48 Million
1120 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Manalapan, Florida for Sale. 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, Florida is a beautiful beachfront estate stretches an impressive 193′ of water frontage across each of the beach and lake coastlines and is equipped with a private dock that can support vessels up to 40′ and a brand new seawall. This Home in Manalapan offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Lawrence A Moens (Phone: 561-655-5510) at Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc for full support and perfect service.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
wflx.com
'It felt like a dream,' west Boca Raton girl says of winning homecoming king
With the Florida legislative session about three months away, there is already talk from Florida Senate leaders about expanding the "Parental Rights In Education" law, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" measure, to cover additional grade levels. But one Palm Beach County high school student and member of the...
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
cbs12.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
Forecast: Not as cold overnight, warming up
For the rest of the evening and overnight hours our skies will remain mainly clear and temperatures will drop quickly once the sun goes down. Luckily, it won’t be as cold as what we felt this morning but you’re still going to want to bundle up! Inland backyards have the chance of dipping into the 30s but we’ll see more widespread 40s. Put on the layers!
cw34.com
'Operation Viper': Palm Beach Gardens man arrested in multi-year FWC investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens man was one of eight people arrested after a multi-year investigation by the FWC. It's called "Operation Viper" and it looks into the intelligence reports and complaints that indicate a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
WPBF News 25
Strong cold front to sweep across South Florida
A vigorous cold front will clear the South Florida area today. By noon, the front is bringing with it a chance of scattered showers. It will be offshore by this evening, and winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will start to blast in. The latest: Weather...
COLD! Blast Of Arctic Air, At Least By Florida Standards, Heading To Palm Beach County
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s gorgeous as Friday starts but get ready for cold air to embrace South Florida and not let go. The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 80 on Friday, but a drop to 47 tonight into […]
cbs12.com
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT: Temps May Drop To Low 30s Saturday Night
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Saturday): The frost advisory has been extended to 9 a.m. Sunday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service says a Frost Advisory is in effect for early Sunday morning, as temperatures could plunge into the low-to-mid 30s. The advisory […]
cw34.com
Family fights to keep pig after South Florida Fair auction
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida Fair auction is spurring up some controversy after one family says they won a bid for a pig but then walked away empty handed. Bella B. Swine is on her way to being slaughtered, but one family in Palm Beach...
WPBF News 25
Wind chill advisories overnight across South Florida
Video above: A look at the latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. WPBF has declared First Warning Weather Days for Friday and Saturday ahead of a major cold front that will sweep across our area tonight. Wind chill advisories have been issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie...
Driver and passenger both flee on foot from car fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
Developing - Driver and passenger have both fled on foot from a pickup truck fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
