East Valley Tribune
Rio Verde homeowners take to the streets in protest
A group of Rio Verde Foothills residents wants to stop Scottsdale from turning off the standpipe that provides hauled water to about 700 homes in the 2,400-home community northeast of the city. Their injunction request, filed Jan. 11, demands the city resume service under ARS Section 9-516 C, which states:
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
azbigmedia.com
Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
East Valley Tribune
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths
Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Restrictions on southbound Ellsworth Road begin Jan. 16
Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, southbound Ellsworth Road will be restricted to one lane south of the State Route 24 in Mesa for a waterline extension project. The specific restrictions will move with the work zone, between SR 24 and south of Williams Field, according to the City of Mesa. Restrictions are anticipated through March for this first phase.
nevalleynews.org
The street was home—for the holidays—as more than 1,000 Valley citizens reside in the “Zone” encampment
The number one myth about homeless residents of the Zone encampment in downtown Phoenix—“They don’t work—simply not true,” says local expert on the Valley homeless. Elizabeth Venable is the League Organizer for the Fund for Empowerment, a non-profit outreach and education organization that works on behalf of the Valley’s homeless.
thelawnhomecare.com
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
KTAR.com
New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport accommodates customers with temporary facility during terminal construction
Just in time for the busy winter and spring travel season when hundreds of thousands of visitors descend upon the Valley, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport) and local general contractor McCarthy Building Companies have constructed a temporary tension fabric structure to accommodate the increasing number of passengers at the growing airport during its terminal expansion project.
West Valley View
Opinion: Making a difference in addressing homelessness
Just before dawn on Tuesday, Jan. 24, more than 1,000 volunteers across the Valley will fan out to scan alleys, parks, riverbeds, building doorways and other areas to get an accurate count of the number of people experiencing homelessness at a single point in time. Coordinated by the Maricopa Association...
travellemming.com
8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)
Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
studyfinds.org
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska wins US contracts in Arizona and Virginia worth $201m
Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a total of $201m, one to build a $103m academic building for Virginia State University, the other for a $98m data centre in Arizona. In Virginia, Skanska will build a 52,000 sq m academic commons building in the city of Petersburg. The...
northcentralnews.net
Dreamy Draw bike path to open in 2023
After its closure for construction of the Drought Pipeline, the Dreamy Draw bike path is now scheduled to be completed and opened in early 2023. In addition, the Perl Charles Memorial Trail (#1A) remains closed as construction of the 66-inch pipeline continues and is anticipated to reopen early 2023. Open...
peoriatimes.com
Salad World is a ‘personal mission’ for owner
The fast-casual Salad World opened its inaugural location in Peoria, complete with 60 freshly prepped ingredients. “It is a unique experience where you walk down the line, you build your own salad, you are the salad artist when you come to Salad World,” said Dennis Schwarcz, owner. “If you eat well, be healthy, you’ll live better, and that’s a fact.
Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona
A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
kjzz.org
Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag
Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
