FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Penguins Desperately Need Ron Hextall to Make a Trade
A change needs to be made to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, and it's up to Ron Hextall to stop sitting on his hands.
Andersen withstands blunder as Hurricanes top Penguins 2-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made sure one mistake didn’t lead to any other problems for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Andersen stopped 34 shots and overcame a mishap in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. “Obviously, the worst-case scenario,” Andersen said. “It doesn’t matter how you get […]
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
Mike Tomlin’s biggest blind spot is the one area where he can learn from the Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Tomlin needs help from the Cleveland Browns. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? Tomlin’s Steelers have owned Cleveland for three decades. He’s never coached a losing team. But when it comes to firing coaches, the Browns have no equal. And in that regard, Tomlin, who’s fired just three coordinators in 16 seasons as head coach, could take a note from his dysfunctional divisional neighbor.
Flyers look to bounce back fast vs. Ducks
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have long to dwell on Monday’s 6-0 shutout loss in Boston. Another game awaits Tuesday when
Penguins Room: Comeback Escapes Disaster, ‘Would Have Been Deflating’
The Pittsburgh Penguins were in control of the Monday game against the lowly Anaheim Ducks until they weren’t. They were tied or led for about 56 minutes, peppered goalie John Gibson with 44 shots in regulation, but late lapses spotted Anaheim a 3-2 lead in the final few minutes.
FOX Sports
Guentzel's OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins staged a late rally to pull out a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. The Penguins squandered a third-period lead but Bryan Rust tied it with 25 seconds remaining in regulation and...
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
The Matt Canada Theory: Steelers Thoughts on OC Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't made a move but they're thinking about one.
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
Yardbarker
Rangers searching for energy in tilt vs. Blue Jackets
As electric as their win over the Dallas Stars was, the New York Rangers could not quite deliver the same energy Sunday. On Monday, they will attempt to avoid consecutive regulation losses for the first time in well over a month when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Rangers...
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Ducks: Rickard Rakell Sees Old Friends
The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to avoid a third straight loss tonight, as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Penguins (21-15-6) are continuing to battle through inconsistencies and injuries to maintain their playoff position. The Ducks (12-27-4) are one of the basement dwellers of the league, despite their young star power.
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Hurricanes: Looking to Avoid Season Sweep
The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-6) must flip the page quickly after a 4-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets. They travel to Raleigh for their fourth and final matchup of the season with division rival Carolina Hurricanes (26-9-7). The Penguins dropped the team's first three meetings, and are desperate to avoid being swept in the season series. Here's three things to watch for in this matchup.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legends Troy Polamalu and Dick LeBeau Are So Similar In Personality; Should They Ask Him To Pick Up A Clipboard In 2023?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have 18 players in the Hall of Fame. 10 of those players played defense for the Steelers and all of the defenders with the exception of Ernie Stautner were part of a Super Bowl defense. Stautner and Rod Woodson were the only defensive players in Canton representing Pittsburgh who did not win a championship while they wore black and gold.
Yardbarker
Flyers remain hot, trip up Capitals 3-1
Scott Laughton had one goal and an assist to lift the Philadelphia Flyers over the host Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday,. James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison each added one goal for the Flyers, who have won seven of eight. The Flyers also won their fifth straight on the road.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Madden Monday: Blame for 'scared' Steelers offense misplaced — look to Mike Tomlin, not Matt Canada
Pittsburgh Steelers fans definitely noticed that the Miami Dolphins nearly took down the Buffalo Bills in their AFC playoff game Sunday. As the seventh seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Dolphins went to Buffalo and only lost 34-31 despite being 13-point underdogs. That result seems to have Steelers fans...
Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.
Penguins Lines vs. Ducks, Game 43: New Lines, Notes, & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6) have lost eight of 11 and trail the New York Islanders by one point for the second wild-card spot. The Penguins have two games in hand but need wins. They get one of the “tank for Bedard” teams Monday when they host the Anaheim Ducks (12-27-4) at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo scores late, Sabres hang on to beat Predators
Kyle Okposo broke a tie in the third period, and the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Saturday. Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 36 saves for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ryan Johansen had a goal and...
