SUMMIT, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources will begin accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on the waiting list for a Section 8 voucher that can be used statewide for housing. The Section 8 HCV Program is a Federally funded program administered by DCA that provides housing subsidies to New Jersey residents, so they can obtain decent, safe, and sanitary housing. It is one of many programs DCA oversees to increase affordable housing opportunities in New Jersey. For more information, visit nj.gov/dca/vouchers.html or call the state at 609-292-4080.

2 DAYS AGO