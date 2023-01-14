Read full article on original website
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
Komets drop overtime thriller to Indy Fuel
The Komets were outscored 4-1 in the third period and overtime in Sunday's loss to the Indy Fuel.
Devils, Mackenzie Blackwood continue road game surge in 5-2 win over Kings | 3 takeaways
Lindy Ruff kept it simple. Hours before the Devils took the ice on Saturday, the 62-year-old head coach said his team needs to play “good hockey” in order to cool off the red-hot Kings – who are 7-2-1 in their previous 10 games.
Hiland sinks Midview to wrap up Classic in the Country
BERLIN — In a fitting finish to the 23-game marathon Classic in the Country, the finale went down to the wire, as the host Hawks went toe-to-toe with Div. I power Midview. A fourth-quarter flurry, ignited by a pair of triples from Mallory Stutzman, and another from Ashley Mullet, who also added...
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
NHL
Early Intermission: NJD @ SJS - 16:01 of the First Period
At the discretion of the officials, a decision was made to end the period early with the final 3:59 to be played prior to the start of the second period due to a broken kickplate behind the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 77.3, which states, "If...
NHL
Coyotes at Wild
COYOTES (13-23-5) at WILD (23-14-4) 8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Injured: Liam O'Brien (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body) Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba.
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 5-2 win against San Diego
ONT: Aidan Dudas (7), ASST: Martin Chromiak (6) ONT: Martin Chromiak (3), ASST: Aidan Dudas (8), Cameron Gaunce (5) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (10), ASST: Alan Quine (11), Tyler Madden (7) SD: Drew Helleson (3), ASST: Bryce Kindopp (2) SD: Benoit-Olivier Groulx (9), ASST: Niklas Brouillard (23), Michael Del Zotto (13)
Hurricanes reassign goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov
With all three goaltenders healthy, the Carolina Hurricanes had to make a decision. Since Pyotr Kochetkov is still waiver-exempt, he’s the one on the way out. The young netminder has been reassigned to the minor leagues, despite his strong performance so far this year. This certainly won’t make many...
