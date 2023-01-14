ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brooklyn Nets Have Signed a New Guard

By Farbod Esnaashari
The Brooklyn Nets have signed a new player

The Brooklyn Nets have officially signed a new player to replace Alondes Williams. The Nets announced today that they have signed G League guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract.

Smith played five games for the Miami Heat this season, where he averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes a game. Additionally, he averaged 18 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in the G League. Dru Smith is 6 foot 3, only 25 years old, and went undrafted in the 2021 draft.

Dru Smith isn't known to be much of a shooter, only shooting 16% from three this season, but what he is known for is his defense. Signing Smith was the first roster move of the season for the Brooklyn Nets, and to be quite honest, the team doesn't need to make many more.

Currently, the Brooklyn Nets are second in the eastern conference standings, only three games behind the Boston Celtics. They've done a fantastic job the last few months, but still can't seem to figure out the Celtics - the biggest team standing in their way. The Nets are continuing to be a developing project, but they're playing with passion and playing the right way. While Smith won't receive much playing time, this team continues to gel positively and that's all that matters.

