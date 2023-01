BIRMINGHAM – After helping UAB become one of the nation's top ranked pass defenses in 2022, Earnest Hill enters his second season as the Stars/Nickels coach for the Blazers. "Coach Hill is another great keep on the staff," Head Coach Trent Dilfer said. "Earnest connects with his players and he has strong ties in the state of Alabama. His ability to be trusted by the players that were on the team previous to this staff is invaluable. We are looking forward to great things from him as he coaches our stars and safeties."

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO