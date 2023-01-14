Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Why Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty vs Newcastle was ruled out: Fulham striker slips against former club
A surprisingly important clash between Newcastle United and Fulham took place at St. James' Park with both teams looking for critical points amidst a European battle. Newcastle are in the thick of the Champions League fight, needing all the points they can secure as they jockey with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and other top clubs.
Sporting News
Tottenham vs Arsenal result, highlights and analysis as Lloris howler helps Gunners to crucial derby victory
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over rivals Tottenham on Sunday. The Gunners were already top of the standings but knew that a positive result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be hugely valuable to pad their lead after Manchester City lost to Manchester United the day before.
Comments / 0