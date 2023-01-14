ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 men, woman found dead after reported North Jacksonville shooting: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were found dead after a reported shooting on Jacksonville’s northside near the Dinsmore neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said around 12:30, they received a call from a neighbor regarding a shooting. When they arrived at a home...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

11 homicides, 17 days: MAD DADS president saddened, ‘but I’m not surprised’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks into 2023, Duval County has recorded 11 reported homicides, by News4JAX count. Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS — a nonprofit group focused on fighting crime — says it’s a concerning statistic. Within three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least five deaths due to gun violence and two others who were hurt.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Report: City says USS Orleck has 3 months to move from riverfront

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck has three months to relocate from its current spot at the Hyatt Regency, according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record. The floating naval museum has been docked at the Jacksonville Riverfront since March of last year, but the location was never...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

