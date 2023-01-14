Read full article on original website
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after barricading himself from deputiesZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County residents invited to commissioner’s workshop discussing conservation land programZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
FHP: Jacksonville man dead after SUV goes off First Coast Expressway, overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon while driving on the First Coast Expressway, north of Argyle Forest Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the man was driving a Lexus sport utility vehicle in the left southbound lane...
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
Officer-involved crash with injuries reported in Eastside area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported an Officer-involved crash with injuries in the Eastside area on Jessie Street and Franklin Street. JSO reported that at around 6:41 p.m., two Officers were traveling Southbound on Franklin St. in a JSO-marked side by side vehicle. As the...
News4Jax.com
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
News4Jax.com
2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of...
News4Jax.com
JSO report details what led to arrest of man charged in North Jacksonville triple murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX reveals new information in the arrest of Ja-Darrius Jones, the man who faces charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found by Jacksonville police inside a home on the Northside. During a previous...
News4Jax.com
Man suspected in robbery turns gun on self, hospitalized for treatment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon said police were investigating a robbery in Arlington and that they found a person who was shot. The scene was near Arlington Road and Underhill Drive, where police say a car crashed into a building. Nearby, they found...
News4Jax.com
1 woman dead, another critical after being shot while driving on I-95 near Riverside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition after they were shot while traveling in a car on Interstate 95 near Riverside early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on I-95 north...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were shot — one of whom died from their injuries Monday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Portsmouth Avenue at about 1:45 p.m....
Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
News4Jax.com
2 men, woman found dead after reported North Jacksonville shooting: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were found dead after a reported shooting on Jacksonville’s northside near the Dinsmore neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said around 12:30, they received a call from a neighbor regarding a shooting. When they arrived at a home...
JSO: Woman injured from shooting in Sandalwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Sandalwood area at 2200 Luana Dr. E. JSO reported that at around 5:30 p.m., Officers responded to the scene finding a woman was shot in the torso. The woman was transported to a nearby...
First Coast News
Relative: Pair killed in Jacksonville triple homicide were suspect's grandparents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story. A family member has confirmed that two of the three victims in a triple homicide in Jacksonville were the suspect's grandparents. The family member says the victims were Gregory Merritt and Uneeda Hardy. They...
First Coast News
Side-by-side ATV with police officers inside hit, tipped over in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A side-by-side ATV vehicle with two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in it was hit by a car and tipped over on Saturday, police said. The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and will be okay. The driver that allegedly hit them was charged with...
Jacksonville woman goes through 6 surgeries after being hit by SUV on the Mathews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is asking for help with medical expenses after their loved one was injured in a crash on the Mathews Bridge last week. According to family members, 20-year-old Denay Jossey was changing a flat tire on the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle.
News4Jax.com
18-year-old accused of second-degree murder after 3 people found dead in North Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of an 18-year-old who is accused of murder in the death of three people on Jacksonville’s Northside. Ja-Darrius Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, armed robbery and auto theft just one...
News4Jax.com
Trial of Jacksonville mother charged in daughter’s shooting death postponed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The trial of a Jacksonville mother, who is charged in the death of her 14-year-old daughter, was postponed until Jan. 30. Jury selection had been slated to begin Tuesday. Nearly two years ago, Ayva Guthrie was shot in her Arlington home. Investigators said she later died...
News4Jax.com
Bailiffs use stun gun on man who ran out of Duval County courtroom, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was at the Duval County Courthouse on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing on multiple drug charges ran out of a courtroom before bailiffs tackled and used a stun gun on him, police said. Tyrone Gantt, 35, was in courtroom 308 in the morning...
News4Jax.com
11 homicides, 17 days: MAD DADS president saddened, ‘but I’m not surprised’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks into 2023, Duval County has recorded 11 reported homicides, by News4JAX count. Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS — a nonprofit group focused on fighting crime — says it’s a concerning statistic. Within three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least five deaths due to gun violence and two others who were hurt.
News4Jax.com
Report: City says USS Orleck has 3 months to move from riverfront
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck has three months to relocate from its current spot at the Hyatt Regency, according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record. The floating naval museum has been docked at the Jacksonville Riverfront since March of last year, but the location was never...
