ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

By MAX MILLER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glQUR_0kEXf5sp00

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win.

“We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that’s a good sign.”

Oskar Lindblom scored for San Jose, and Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 34 saves. The Sharks have lost four of their last five games (1-3-1).

“We just stunk. We stunk on the powerplay. We stopped on the penalty kill. We stunk 5-on-5. Our forward’s stunk, (and) our defensemen stunk," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "The only guy that didn’t stink was our goalie. And that hasn’t happened all year, and over 82 games, something like this is going to happen. You can move past it pretty quickly.”

McDavid showed off his hands by streaking down the middle of the ice on the power play with a quick shot that beat Kahkonen over the far side to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead with 9:01 left in the first period.

Kostin doubled the lead with his eighth of the season with 1:46 remaining in the opening period.

“It was 2-0 after the first period. Both teams were competing hard," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. "We had some things go our way tonight, but they’re a well-coached proud team. We were fortunate on some things tonight, but we executed the way we wanted to and came away with two points with multiple contributions up and down our lineup.”

Draisaitl found McDavid on the power play with a sweet back door pass behind his back for his 37th to make it 3-0 at 8:22 of the second.

Mattias Janmark found Nugent-Hopkins from behind the net for a short-handed goal after Sharks defenseman Matt Benning couldn’t hold the puck in the offensive zone. It was Nugent-Hopkins' 21st goal of the season, making it 4-0.

McDavid stole the puck on a forecheck and found Draisaitl in the slot for his 24th goal with 2:05 left in the second.

Puljujarvi and McLeod scored 34 seconds apart in the third period to make it 7-0 with 7:14 to go.

Lindblom's tip-in on a shot by Matt Benning ended Campbell's shutout bid with just under 5 minutes left.

“That’s kind of their what they’re really good at actually, they look for that,” Campbell said. “The guy had his head up the whole way and made a nice tip.”

The Sharks finished the game 0 for 4 on the power play.

“I just think the game got away from us,” Sharks captain Logan Couture said. "I think too many shifts where it snowballed, and we made mistakes, and they ended up in the back of our net. When you get down three or four goals, you want to go out and make a difference in the game, and it’s human nature to try and do too much.”

600 CLUB

Leon Draisaitl played in his 600th career game.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Vegas on Saturday night.

Sharks: Host New Jersey on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick

New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Denver

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)

Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
FOX Sports

Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Need To Make Multiple Moves To Activate Evander Kane

It appears as though Evander Kane will be back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers as the team takes on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. Out with an injury since suffering a nasty cut from a skate, Kane’s return comes earlier than expected, which is great news for the team but also means a number of moves need to be made for the Oilers to be salary cap compliant.
FOX Sports

Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Why 2022-23 Canadiens Season Is Different Than 2021-22

If the way the Montreal Canadiens are playing right now is any indication, the worst is over. Yes, they’re continuing to lose with regularity, like they did 2-1 against the New York Islanders on Jan. 14, but at least the effort level was there, which was more than can be said for the Habs during their seven-game losing streak that started in late December, during which they got outscored 36-12, literally a 3:1 margin.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NHL Player

A former NHL player passed away on Sunday night. Gino Odjick, who was once the NHL leader in penalty minutes, died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital. He was 52 years old.  Odjick spent 12 seasons in the NHL and played for the New York Islanders, Philadephia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, ...
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 5-2 win against San Diego

ONT: Aidan Dudas (7), ASST: Martin Chromiak (6) ONT: Martin Chromiak (3), ASST: Aidan Dudas (8), Cameron Gaunce (5) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (10), ASST: Alan Quine (11), Tyler Madden (7) SD: Drew Helleson (3), ASST: Bryce Kindopp (2) SD: Benoit-Olivier Groulx (9), ASST: Niklas Brouillard (23), Michael Del Zotto (13)
ONTARIO, CA
markerzone.com

CANUCKS ORGANIZATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON JACK RATHBONE AFTER BEING STRETCHERED OFF SATURDAY NIGHT

A scary scene developed on Saturday night during AHL competition between the Abbotsford Canucks and the San Jose Barracuda. Abbotsford goaltender Arturs Silovs mishandled the puck, which forced defenseman Jack Rathbone to scramble for it. That's when Barracuda forward Adam Raska jumped on the loose puck but delivered an awkward check on Rathbone, which left him immobilized.
ABC News

ABC News

986K+
Followers
204K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy