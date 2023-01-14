ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IL

channel1450.com

The Rematch: SHG and Metamora Face Off at UIS

We are less than one year removed from the 3A State Championship where KeShon Singleton gave SHG their first basketball title with a game-winning three over Metamora. These two teams meet Monday at UIS.
METAMORA, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Saturday - January 14, 2023

(25 News Now) - It was a busy day of big schools hoops at the Morton Basketball Shootout. The host Potters beat Bloomington 70-43. Also at the Shootout, Peoria Manual beat Pekin 69-44, Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53, and Washington topped Champaign Central 47-41. The ICAC Tournament wrapped up on Saturday night and it wrapped up with a state-ranked champion. Host Peoria Christian took down Class 1A No. 7 Illini Bluffs 56-42 to claim their second straight ICAC crown. Malachi Persinger led the way for the Chargers with 15. IB’s Hank Alvey led all scorers with 19 points.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week

CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
1440 WROK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Local candidates square off at Bloomington forum

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Spring is still months away, but that’s not stopping local elections from already heating up. Saturday in Bloomington, the McLean County Republicans held a forum for the local candidates to have their voices heard. Dozens came out to the DoubleTree Hotel to hear from the 11 running on the ballot. Some of them are aiming re-election, while others were running for the first time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Dan Fogelberg

—— ONLINE DAN FOGELBERG PHOTOS AND A VIDEO. The Coachmen were a popular Peoria band in the mid ‘60’s. When Dan Fogelberg joined the band they were re-christened as The New Coachmen. They opened up for The Hollies, The Who, The Dave Clark 5 and many other...
PEORIA, IL
Nathalie writer

Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to Try

Chicago is a city known for its diverse and delicious food scene. From deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs to gyros and soul food, the Windy City has something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best foods that Chicago is famous for. From iconic dishes that reflect the city's culinary heritage, to newer and diverse options that reflect the city's diverse population. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, this list will give you a taste of what makes Chicago's food scene so special. So come and join us as we explore the delicious and iconic dishes that the city of Chicago has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU issues emergency alert for campus power outage, multiple buildings closed

Illinois State University issued an emergency alert due to a power outage at multiple buildings across campus just after 2 p.m. Monday. According to the alert, electricians are already working to restore power. Fell, DeGarmo and Julian Halls still do not have electricity. An update to the emergency alert stated...
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
CHICAGO, IL

