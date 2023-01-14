‘We B4 Me’ mentality propels Boylan past Jefferson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson girls traveled to Boylan Friday night to take on the Titans.
Boylan would capture its 9th conference win, 65-44.
Boylan moves to 9-2 in the NIC-10. They are tied with Guilford. Hononegah is still undefeated (10-0) in conference play after beating East Friday night.
For highlights watch the media player above.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0