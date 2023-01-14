‘We B4 Me’ mentality propels Boylan past Jefferson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson girls traveled to Boylan Friday night to take on the Titans.

Boylan would capture its 9th conference win, 65-44.

Boylan moves to 9-2 in the NIC-10. They are tied with Guilford. Hononegah is still undefeated (10-0) in conference play after beating East Friday night.

For highlights watch the media player above.

