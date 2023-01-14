Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Union girls tie for third at conference wrestling meet
Led by two bracket champions, the Union girls wrestling Lady ’Cats tied for third place at the Four Rivers Conference Championships Tuesday in St. Clair. Lillie Zimmermann (110) and Brianna Keiser (115) won their respective titles.
Washington Missourian
Rodrigue's 32 points pave way to St. Clair road win
Senior Jordan Rodrigue had a career night, scoring 32 points to lead the St. Clair to victory Wednesday. St. Clair (5-6) won on the road at Wright City (2-11), 51-44.
Washington Missourian
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
Washington Missourian
Voting period opens for County Extension Council
Voting begins Jan. 14 for elections on the Franklin County University of Missouri Extension Council. Candidates for two-year terms are: District 1 — Luke Herring, Janet Hubbard, Kjersti Merseal and Kesha Nichols; District 2 — Amy Elbert, Kyle Gildehaus, Carol Maune and Glenda Schroeder; District 3 – Jen Davis and Annie Buehrle; District 4 – Stan Koch and Ty May; District 5 – Gary Young and Steve Campbell; and District 6 – Roy Kramme, Renee Lane, Jared Stubblefield and Gretchen Riley.
Washington Missourian
Girls Basketball — Union vs. Borgia, Union Tournament
Union defeated Borgia in the opening round of the Union Girls Basketball Invitational Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Washington Missourian
Langenberg leads Lady Shamrocks past St. Clair
Brenna Langenberg was unstoppable Thursday. And, thanks to her 28-point scoring performance, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks will play for the consolation title Saturday at the Union Tournament.
Washington Missourian
Hollie’s Costume Closet opens in Washington
After a six-year hiatus, Hollie’s Costume Closet in Washington, is back in business. Washington resident Hollie Danos reopened the store Dec. 5. It is located at 1646 E. Fifth St. The storefront was previously home to Alterations & Creations, which closed in November following the retirement of owner Susan Saunders.
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians claim two league crowns
All three Lady Indians made it onto the podium Tuesday at the Four Rivers Conference Tournament. As a team, Pacific didn’t have enough competitors to make it higher than fifth in the standings with 67 points.
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians win nailbiter over Mehlville
Despite a slow start, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians were able to win on their home court Wednesday. Pacific (6-9) fell behind, 13-0, in the early-going, but ultimately topped Mehlville (7-6), 44-42.
Washington Missourian
Gerald man indicted on child molestation, harassment charges
A Franklin County man facing multiple felony charges for alleged child molestation and harassment has been arrested. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Benjamin J. Pinson, 42, of Gerald, was recently arrested after a Gerald police officer spotted him. Pelton said law enforcement agencies had been searching for Pinson after a Franklin County Grand Jury issued multiple felony indictments against him in July.
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumwalt East defeats Lady Jays
The Lady Jays were unable to present Ft. Zumwalt East with their first conference basketball loss of the season Thursday. Washington (7-5, 2-2) fell on the road to the Lady Lions (11-4, 2-0), 44-38.
Washington Missourian
Blair Oaks halts Lady Knights
Netting the first eight points of the third quarter, the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons picked up a 58-45 win over St. Francis Borgia Thursday in the Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals. “They started that run going into halftime and we just gave up far too many offensive rebounds to...
Washington Missourian
Indians finish second in conference
One individual winner and five runners-up helped carry the Pacific boys wrestling Indians to second place in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Tuesday. Pacific racked up 216 points in the conference tournament, hosted by St. Clair. The Indians finished behind only Sullivan (231).
