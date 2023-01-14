Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.

11 DAYS AGO