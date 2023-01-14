ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs

Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
Elon Musk plans to auction 1.5 billion Twitter usernames, report claims

Twitter is planning to sell 1.5 billion dormant usernames through an auction, according to a report.The sale forms part of plans to generate revenue for the social media platform, which Elon Musk claims is losing $4 million a day after advertisers withdrew their business following his takeover.The tech billionaire, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, blamed “activist groups pressuring advertisers” for falling revenues in November. He has since introduced new methods for increasing cash flow, including selling Blue Tick checkmarks for $8 per month as part of a revamped Twitter Blue subscription service.An online auction for unique...
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to lose $200 billion

What just happened? Elon Musk can claim many things: the world's second-richest person, owner of Twitter, CEO of several multi-billion-dollar companies. But there's one title he's unlikely to want; Musk is the first person in history to see $200 billion erased from their net worth. In 2021, Musk became only...
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
The Creator Economy Was Way Overblown | PRO Insight

We’re seeing the truth about one of the most hyped sectors of the last decade. After years of hype, the creator economy is slamming into reality. Influencer programs are shuttering. Investment is drying up. And worsening economic conditions are threatening to crush creators and the tech infrastructure behind them.
3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange

The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
Tech Industry Laying Off 1,600 Per Day in 2023

The tech industry has seen an average of 1,600 workers laid off daily thus far in 2023. According to Layoffs.fyi, 91 tech companies have laid off 24,151 in the first 15 days of the year. Business Insider reported the affected amount is approximately 15% of the 154,256 tech workers who...
