Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs
Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
Elon Musk plans to auction 1.5 billion Twitter usernames, report claims
Twitter is planning to sell 1.5 billion dormant usernames through an auction, according to a report.The sale forms part of plans to generate revenue for the social media platform, which Elon Musk claims is losing $4 million a day after advertisers withdrew their business following his takeover.The tech billionaire, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, blamed “activist groups pressuring advertisers” for falling revenues in November. He has since introduced new methods for increasing cash flow, including selling Blue Tick checkmarks for $8 per month as part of a revamped Twitter Blue subscription service.An online auction for unique...
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to lose $200 billion
What just happened? Elon Musk can claim many things: the world's second-richest person, owner of Twitter, CEO of several multi-billion-dollar companies. But there's one title he's unlikely to want; Musk is the first person in history to see $200 billion erased from their net worth. In 2021, Musk became only...
Goldman Sachs is reviewing spending on its private jets, which CEO David Solomon has used for lavish getaways
"We're looking at expenses in every corner of the firm, so it's ridiculous to focus on any single segment or line item," a Goldman spokesperson said.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Inside the 'doomsday' layoffs at Goldman Sachs
In Insider Weekly: We talk about Goldman Sachs' brutal layoffs, why paid sabbaticals are a good thing for everyone, and a new economic agenda.
Subway is reportedly looking to put itself up for sale in a deal that could exceed $10 billion
Subway is privately owned by its 2 founding families and has been undergoing a revamp after facing sluggish sales and store closures amid the pandemic.
'Black Swan' Author Says Argument That Bill Gates Could've Been A Trillionaire Had He Held On To His Microsoft Shares 'Foolish, Ignorant'
“The Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb criticized a Twitter post that said that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates would be a trillionaire currently had he not sold shares in the tech giant. What Happened: Taleb said, “The most dangerously foolish, ignorant, & probability blind argument. Just block this account....
Warner Bros. Discovery Eyes $1 Billion Music Library Sale to Offset Debt (Report)
A sale of the rights for soundtracks to "Batman" movies and others would help the Hollywood giant pay down its $50.4 billion in debt
Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform - WSJ
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The Creator Economy Was Way Overblown | PRO Insight
We’re seeing the truth about one of the most hyped sectors of the last decade. After years of hype, the creator economy is slamming into reality. Influencer programs are shuttering. Investment is drying up. And worsening economic conditions are threatening to crush creators and the tech infrastructure behind them.
3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange
The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
Tech Industry Laying Off 1,600 Per Day in 2023
The tech industry has seen an average of 1,600 workers laid off daily thus far in 2023. According to Layoffs.fyi, 91 tech companies have laid off 24,151 in the first 15 days of the year. Business Insider reported the affected amount is approximately 15% of the 154,256 tech workers who...
