There’s nothing better than getting back on the athletic field following a year of serving your team as a sideline cheerleader. That’s what Haughton’s Hudson Culver endured after suffering an ACL tear as a sophomore soccer standout, then sitting out his junior campaign to rehab. Since returning this winter, he’s been one of the defensive leaders for the Buccaneers, who topped Northwood 3-0 on Tuesday night at Preston Crownover Stadium.

HAUGHTON, LA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO