Despite finishing in last place, Hawaii’s Michael Castillo exits Sony Open as biggest winner

With the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club complete, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim took home the trophy for his fourth career PGA title.

Among those who did not make the cut was Michael Castillo, a Maui resident who is originally from Oahu and the oldest player in the field at 60. With a two-round score of 13-over 153, Castillo finished in last by a total of three strokes.

Despite his finish, he may emerge out of the weekend as the biggest winner. Castillo was diagnosed with colon cancer nearly five years ago and continued to play through it on Thursday and Friday. Over the five years, he has also had it spread to his liver and lungs, but it did not stop him competing in a PGA event for the first time.

“You know, I didn’t really put a lot of thought into that because I don’t see myself as an inspiration as much as I just do my thing,” said Castillo, who is currently the head pro at Kapalua Plantation Course. “But people reach out to me, and if people can continue, are capable of continuing to do what they love to do and also deal with what cancer deals you, I encourage that. I encourage people not to get caught up in what it’s all about and the potential negative things about it. I think you deal with it day by day and still want to live your life like you always want to live your life, and that’s what I tried to do.

“Again, strong support from people at work, obviously people from home, and friends, makes it easier. You know, I like what I’m doing. I like to work. I like to play golf. I’m not letting my cancer dictate what I can or can’t do.”

Despite not playing as well as he wanted to, he ended the 18th hole on Friday with a birdie, ending tournament play triumphantly in front of his family and friends.

“It was great. I mean, I really wanted to make 4 on the last hole. I put the myself in a good position on my second shot because I was in the rough. Really couldn’t get all the way on to the green,” he said. “The pitch seemed pretty simple, vanilla, but needed the right weight of shot with something on it. Lucky enough to finish a foot or so from the hole. Made it easy to make 4 rather than try to make a six-footer with some bend to it. That was exciting. I birdied the first hole of the back nine and then the last hole, so that was good.”

Castillo calls playing in the Sony one of his career highlights.

“Definitely the highlight of anything I’ve done with golf, playing the game for sure,” he said. “Yes, I won a few Section Championships. Those are all fun and good. But to be tested on the PGA Tour with the best in the world, doesn’t get sexier than that.”