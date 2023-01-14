ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Army vet opens business to help veterans apply for VA benefits, programs

By Amanda Aguilar
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ir6tq_0kEXWQlS00

A new veteran-owned business in northwest Fresno is helping former military members transition to the civilian life.

Veterans have several benefits available to them from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

However, most don't know about them -- or the process to apply can be complicated, especially by yourself.

Jeremy De Vault knows this firsthand as an army veteran.

"It took me years to get where I wanted to be with the disability percentage, took me years to get in all these programs, figure out the policies, procedures," he recalled.

De Vault is using his years of working in human resources with the VA to help other veterans by making sure they're getting the services and benefits they're entitled to.

"I provide disability education services, teaching them certain policies that make them a lot more money going to school," he said. "VA programs, caregiver applications. It's called Veteran Readiness and Employment applications."

According to De Vault, he started Blue Cord Veteran Services to support and guide veterans during the process.

"Let's say a veteran is struggling with PTSD and the VA keeps denying their disability. So I'm going to assist them with gathering the right evidence, right? So I'm going to ask them questions like 'Have you been divorced? Have you been to a substance abuse program?' Even 'Do you punch holes in your wall?'" he explained. "So we'll gather that evidence and submit it, and that highers your success rate."

Blue Cord has been around for less than six months, but De Vault already has clients beyond the Central Valley.

Information about Blue Cord can by visiting bluecordveteranservices.us or by calling (559) 493-0919.

