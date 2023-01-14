Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Dallas Stars cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. It was the fifth shutout of Oettinger's career and his 20th victory of the season. It also marked the first time this season that the Golden Knights, who were last shut out by Edmonton's Mike Smith on April 16, 2022, were blanked.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO