Albany Herald
Tomas Tatar’s shootout goal lifts road-warrior Devils past Sharks
Tomas Tatar scored the lone shootout goal to lift visiting New Jersey to a 4-3 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Monday, extending the Devils' NHL-record run in road games to open the season. Jack Hughes' goal with 10 seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime....
Albany Herald
Jake Oettinger, Stars hand Knights first shutout loss of season
Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Dallas Stars cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. It was the fifth shutout of Oettinger's career and his 20th victory of the season. It also marked the first time this season that the Golden Knights, who were last shut out by Edmonton's Mike Smith on April 16, 2022, were blanked.
Albany Herald
David Krejci makes 1,000th game special as Bruins rout Flyers 6-0
Czech linemates Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak and David Krejci had three points apiece and Jeremy Swayman stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 on Monday afternoon. The Bruins scored twice in each period, improving to 21-1-3 on home ice this season....
Albany Herald
Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar help Avalanche rout Red Wings
Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Cale Makar had two goals and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Monday in Denver. J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist. Artturi Lehkonen also scored, Evan Rodrigues and Devon Toews finished with two assists apiece and Pavel Francouz turned away 26 shots for the Avalanche.
Albany Herald
Jordan Binnington leads Blues past Senators
Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals, and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as the St. Louis Blues held on to edge the visiting Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. Though the Blues managed just 20 shots on goal, they played strong enough defense and Binnington was stout while...
Albany Herald
Panthers easily handle Sabres, 4-1
Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the host Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday afternoon. Florida is 5-2-0 in its past seven games, its best stretch of the season.
Albany Herald
First-period goals hold up as Predators dump Flames
Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored first-period goals and the host Nashville Predators hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday to snap a three-game skid. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 38 saves, 21 of them in the third period, in a strong outing. Among his big...
Albany Herald
Strong start powers Rangers over host Blue Jackets
Mika Zibanejad and Barclay Goodrow scored in the first period as the visiting New York Rangers recorded a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. The Rangers bounced back from their lackluster 2-1 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens Sunday night and dominated the first two periods of their 15th win in 22 games (15-4-3).
Albany Herald
Jets try to continue dominant stretch against Canadiens
The Winnipeg Jets will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The Jets have been rolling lately, having won eight of their past nine games, and currently sit on top of the Central Division with 59 points and have the Western Conference's best points percentage at .670.
Albany Herald
Lightning take charge late to end Kraken’s win streak
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning put an end to Seattle's franchise-record, eight-game winning streak, defeating the host Kraken 4-1 in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Nicholas Paul, Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, the latter two empty-netters in...
