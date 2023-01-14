OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate has gone missing from an Omaha facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. NDCS officials said late Sunday that they had been notified of an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). The facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins had tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening. The electronic monitor was removed near the center, NDCS officials said.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO