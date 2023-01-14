Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kearney Hub
Bonus points add up for Nebraska, which knocks off Northwestern in top-10 showdown
No. 4 Nebraska was clinging to a 10-9 lead through six weight classes in a Big Ten showdown Sunday against No. 6 Northwestern. Then the Huskers rolled off three straight wins — earning bonus points each time — to down the Wildcats 22-15 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition
Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln. On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal. Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 ...
Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision
After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet. Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and ...
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Truck Golden Gophers to Begin Big Ten Duals
Not only did the Huskers dominate the Golden Gopher as a team, but they saw a number of big-time performances on their way to a 21-9 win. The Huskers had three upset wins on the night as well as dominant performances out of their heavy hitters as they won seven of the 10 matches.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen to speak at Ag Expo in Beatrice
BEATRICE, Neb. -- This year’s Ag Expo in Beatrice will feature Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen as a keynote speaker. The February 7th event will be held at the Southeast Community College’s Academic Excellence Center on the Beatrice Campus. Pillen will kick off the event at 1 p.m. A...
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers Finish With Nine Titles at Graduate Classic
The Nebraska track and field team combined for four individual titles and relay victories on the second day of the Graduate Classic at the Devaney Center Indoor Track on Saturday. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event victories. Mayson Conner won the men's high jump with the best...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Leeling Siblings Heading to Doane University
SIDNEY, Neb. (KNEP) - Two of the area’s top student athletes deciding on their future journeys. Multi sport athletes Karsyn and Cameron Leeling have signed to take their talents to Doane University in Crete. Cameron will be part of the Tiger track and field team, while Karsyn will play...
saturdaytradition.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment
Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
Top stars, best performances in Nebraska girls high school basketball (Jan. 9-14)
By Sam Pimper Though Omaha Benson is undermanned at this point in the season, playing with a roster just five deep, consistent scoring from a few key players and off-the-chart rebounding from one fierce competitor has helped the Bunnies win four of their past five games. This week’s Top ...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Full court press on Dylan Raiola, Juwan Gary out indefinitely, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team’s coaching staff isn’t messing around when it comes to trying to land Dylan Raiola. That’s probably a good thing considering that one of the schools the top 2024 prospect is said to be considering is the Georgia Bulldogs. On Friday, Nebraska football...
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton men's basketball defeats #19 Providence
OMAHA, Neb. -- After seeing its 16-point second half lead erased in a span of 10 minutes, Creighton bounced back with a game-ending 17-11 run and held off No. 19 Providence to pick up its third top-25 win of the winter with a 73-67 victory on Saturday afternoon. Playing its...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Keeler: Who’s paying for Coach Prime’s contract at CU? Some Nebraska fans, probably, thanks to crazy ticket prices for Buffs-Cornhuskers
Oh, Rick George, you beautiful genius, you. That was the plan all along, wasn’t it?. You hire Deion Sanders, the hottest college football coach on the planet. You know that Coach Prime’s home debut is against Nebraska and its Big Red Wave. So what do you do? You...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural.
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-O reports missing inmate
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate has gone missing from an Omaha facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. NDCS officials said late Sunday that they had been notified of an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). The facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins had tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening. The electronic monitor was removed near the center, NDCS officials said.
News Channel Nebraska
Patricia "Rose" Dery (dairy) age 88 of Sidney, IA formerly Wichita, KS
PATRICIA "ROSE" DUVALL-DERY, age 88 of Sidney, IA formerly of Andover, KS, died Friday, January 13, 2023 unexpectedly at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg IA. Rose was born August 25, 1934 in Carthage, MO to Loren Cook and Fern (Smith) Cook. She was married to Clifford L. Duvall on April 1, 1954 in Wichita, KS, he preceded her in death. She re-married John Dery on April 7, 1999 in Miami, OK, he also preceded her in death.
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury superintendent to resign at end of school year
FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Grizzle is moving on. "I felt like we're in a good spot here and the all the timing and the circumstances just kind of aligned." Grizzle let the staff know of his impending resignation during a meeting Monday — a professional...
