Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition

Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln. On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal. Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 ...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision

After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet. Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and ...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Truck Golden Gophers to Begin Big Ten Duals

Not only did the Huskers dominate the Golden Gopher as a team, but they saw a number of big-time performances on their way to a 21-9 win. The Huskers had three upset wins on the night as well as dominant performances out of their heavy hitters as they won seven of the 10 matches.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen to speak at Ag Expo in Beatrice

BEATRICE, Neb. -- This year’s Ag Expo in Beatrice will feature Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen as a keynote speaker. The February 7th event will be held at the Southeast Community College’s Academic Excellence Center on the Beatrice Campus. Pillen will kick off the event at 1 p.m. A...
BEATRICE, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend

The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Finish With Nine Titles at Graduate Classic

The Nebraska track and field team combined for four individual titles and relay victories on the second day of the Graduate Classic at the Devaney Center Indoor Track on Saturday. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event victories. Mayson Conner won the men's high jump with the best...
LINCOLN, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Leeling Siblings Heading to Doane University

SIDNEY, Neb. (KNEP) - Two of the area’s top student athletes deciding on their future journeys. Multi sport athletes Karsyn and Cameron Leeling have signed to take their talents to Doane University in Crete. Cameron will be part of the Tiger track and field team, while Karsyn will play...
CRETE, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment

Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Creighton men's basketball defeats #19 Providence

OMAHA, Neb. -- After seeing its 16-point second half lead erased in a span of 10 minutes, Creighton bounced back with a game-ending 17-11 run and held off No. 19 Providence to pick up its third top-25 win of the winter with a 73-67 victory on Saturday afternoon. Playing its...
OMAHA, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

CCC-O reports missing inmate

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate has gone missing from an Omaha facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. NDCS officials said late Sunday that they had been notified of an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). The facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins had tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening. The electronic monitor was removed near the center, NDCS officials said.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Patricia "Rose" Dery (dairy) age 88 of Sidney, IA formerly Wichita, KS

PATRICIA "ROSE" DUVALL-DERY, age 88 of Sidney, IA formerly of Andover, KS, died Friday, January 13, 2023 unexpectedly at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg IA. Rose was born August 25, 1934 in Carthage, MO to Loren Cook and Fern (Smith) Cook. She was married to Clifford L. Duvall on April 1, 1954 in Wichita, KS, he preceded her in death. She re-married John Dery on April 7, 1999 in Miami, OK, he also preceded her in death.
SIDNEY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury superintendent to resign at end of school year

FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Grizzle is moving on. "I felt like we're in a good spot here and the all the timing and the circumstances just kind of aligned." Grizzle let the staff know of his impending resignation during a meeting Monday — a professional...
FAIRBURY, NE

