Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats rout an overmatched Webster County squad
PRESTON, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish what the outcome of their contest against Webster County was going to be. They overwhelmed WC from start to finish on their way to a 46-11 rout. Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats...
Americus Times-Recorder
Jones Near Perfect as #10 GSW Wins 11th Straight
AIKEN, S.C. – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 75-72 victory over USC Aiken on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center. Ava Jones had a big game recording a team-high 19 points, while shooting 70 percent...
Americus Times-Recorder
Clutch foul shooting down the stretch lifts Panthers past Crisp County
AMERICUS – It got nervously close for the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and their fans in the Panther Den near the end, as SCHS blew a double digit lead against Crisp County (CC) late in the game. However, thanks to some clutch foil shooting down the stretch by SCHS senior point guard D. J. Hurley, the Panthers (10-5) secured their seventh straight victory with a 64-58 win over their archrivals from Cordele in basketball’s version of the “Battle of the Flint”.
Americus Times-Recorder
Dean leads Georgia Southwestern to upset win at USC Aiken
AIKEN, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team bounced back after losing its last game with a 62-58 victory over the University of South Carolina Aiken on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center. Jamari Dean had a big game recording a team and season high...
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers extend winning streak to six with wins over Berrien and Dodge County
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers are on fire. The extended their winning streak to six games with a 67-44 victory at Berrien in Nashville, GA on Friday, January 13 and followed that up the very next day with a hard-fought 56-51 victory at home against Dodge County. The...
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapses in final minutes of game
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed in the final minutes of Saturday’s game with rival Ramsay at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Huffman was leading 48-44 with 1:41 left and trying to hold off a Rams rally when Slater collapsed on the bench during a timeout. Paramedics attended...
jsugamecocksports.com
Ibsen sets new JSU indoor pole vault record to open season
BIRMINGHAM – In the first indoor meet of 2023, Jacksonville State saw a new school record set at the UAB Vulcan Invitational on Saturday. Freshman Lennon Ibsen of Fort Payne, Ala., cleared 3.70 meters (12'-1.50") in the pole vault, narrowly topping the previous indoor record of 12-feet even set by Amber Wiley in 2010. The Gamecocks had a trio of pole vaulters in the meet. Kayley Stanley came home fourth at 3.30 meters, followed ny Savannah Yates with a 3.20 meter height.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach
Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Alabama Loses Sixth Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition where coaches and players are deciding what their futures will hold. Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell took to Twitter to announce he has entered the transfer portal. Harrell spent one season with the Crimson Tide and appeared in five games.
BH tabs past Auburn football coaching staff target a Tide DC candidate
A former Auburn football defensive coordinator target has been linked by Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans to the vacant Alabama Crimson Tide DC role under Nick Saban in the aftermath of Pete Golding’s departure to Ole Miss. Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who was mentioned for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
Look: Bryce Young's Farewell Video Is Going Viral
As Bryce Young begins preparing for his NFL journey, the former Heisman Trophy winner shared a farewell video to social media captioned: "Forever indebted." The roughly 90-second clip follows the ride Young and the Tide went on throughout his time as the starter and highlights so many of the plays ...
WALB 10
Power restored in southwest Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
WTVM
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
livability.com
8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now
Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
GoFundMe Created For Tuscaloosa Strip Shooting Victim’s Son
Early Sunday morning on January 15th, a minor altercation on the Tuscaloosa Strip led to bullets flying and the life of 23-year-old Birmingham woman Jamea Jonae Harris being taken. Jamea was a mother of a 5-year-old and as a result of the violence that took place that early morning, her...
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
WTVM
Barbour County residents take on Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Volunteers in Barbour County came together for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service to help give back to local organizations and groups in the area. The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day for everyone to come...
Comments / 0