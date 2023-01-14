ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Wildcats rout an overmatched Webster County squad

PRESTON, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish what the outcome of their contest against Webster County was going to be. They overwhelmed WC from start to finish on their way to a 46-11 rout. Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats...
PRESTON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Jones Near Perfect as #10 GSW Wins 11th Straight

AIKEN, S.C. – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 75-72 victory over USC Aiken on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center. Ava Jones had a big game recording a team-high 19 points, while shooting 70 percent...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Clutch foul shooting down the stretch lifts Panthers past Crisp County

AMERICUS – It got nervously close for the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and their fans in the Panther Den near the end, as SCHS blew a double digit lead against Crisp County (CC) late in the game. However, thanks to some clutch foil shooting down the stretch by SCHS senior point guard D. J. Hurley, the Panthers (10-5) secured their seventh straight victory with a 64-58 win over their archrivals from Cordele in basketball’s version of the “Battle of the Flint”.
CORDELE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Dean leads Georgia Southwestern to upset win at USC Aiken

AIKEN, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team bounced back after losing its last game with a 62-58 victory over the University of South Carolina Aiken on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center. Jamari Dean had a big game recording a team and season high...
AIKEN, SC
jsugamecocksports.com

Ibsen sets new JSU indoor pole vault record to open season

BIRMINGHAM – In the first indoor meet of 2023, Jacksonville State saw a new school record set at the UAB Vulcan Invitational on Saturday. Freshman Lennon Ibsen of Fort Payne, Ala., cleared 3.70 meters (12'-1.50") in the pole vault, narrowly topping the previous indoor record of 12-feet even set by Amber Wiley in 2010. The Gamecocks had a trio of pole vaulters in the meet. Kayley Stanley came home fourth at 3.30 meters, followed ny Savannah Yates with a 3.20 meter height.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach

Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Loses Sixth Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition where coaches and players are deciding what their futures will hold. Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell took to Twitter to announce he has entered the transfer portal. Harrell spent one season with the Crimson Tide and appeared in five games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
MANCHESTER, GA
The Spun

Look: Bryce Young's Farewell Video Is Going Viral

As Bryce Young begins preparing for his NFL journey, the former Heisman Trophy winner shared a farewell video to social media captioned: "Forever indebted." The roughly 90-second clip follows the ride Young and the Tide went on throughout his time as the starter and highlights so many of the plays ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALB 10

Power restored in southwest Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
EUFAULA, AL
livability.com

8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now

Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
EUFAULA, AL

