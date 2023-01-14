ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OH

Prep Roundup: Hillsdale beats Waynedale for first WCAL win of the season

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyLpE_0kEXTLhg00

Friday, Jan. 13

Hillsdale 66, Waynedale 61

Hillsdale picked up a WCAL win over a shorthanded Waynedale team, securing its first league victory of the season.

Hillsdale Nick Kandel 20 points, Braylen Jarvis 12, Jax Rogers 9, Jack Fickes 8

Waynedale: Gavin Spitler 21 points, Matthias Raber 14, Jake Coblentz 9, Jaden Zuercher 9

Triway 68, Tuslaw 39

Triway: Zack Miller 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Drew Bishko 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Brayden Holt 16 points

Tuslaw: Max McMerrell 18 points

Northwestern 62, Rittman 19

Northwestern: Brett Alberts 21 points, 5 assists; Owen Ferriman 10 points, Anthony Welch 9 points

Rittman: Brayden Raber 8 points

Northwest 72, Orrville 67

Orrville: Kodah Allen 29 points, Michael Diehl 18

Mount Vernon 59, West Holmes 44

West Holmes: Mason Wolfe 14 points, Collier Cline 8, Zander Shultz 8

Lucas 71, Central Christian 43

Central Christian: Drew Baderscher 12 points, Bryan Martin 11

Mansfield Senior 76, Wooster 50

No statistics provided.

Garaway 73, Hiland 44

No statistics provided.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
wfft.com

I-69 crash update: Road is back open

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A crash on I-69 northbound has shut down traffic as troopers investigate. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 326 mile marker exit south of Auburn.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
westbendnews.net

Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County

Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash

Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Tecumseh is hosting a free Ice Sculpture Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. According to the Tecumseh press release, participants can spend the day seeing over 40 ice sculptures, shopping downtown and getting food at the local restaurants.
TECUMSEH, MI
13abc.com

TFRD investigates two structure fires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo family reunited by DNA Test

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deaths of Jane Coster’s adopted parents and brother left her bereft. So, she began searching for something more. “I thought, ‘Boy, I’m feeling really alone. And there’s got to be family out there somewhere,’” Coster said. At the same...
TOLEDO, OH
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve hosts a wild lights event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is hosting a free wild lights walk through the woods Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public can check out decorated animal stations as they walk through the illuminated woods. There will also be hot chocolate and a family photo...
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Community supports Bedford family who lost everything in fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a family searching through the wreckage of their home, the Marshalls are surprisingly upbeat. “The Lord has been really good to us and our church family and the community, obviously. So, I’m just thankful to have everyone still laughing, still smiling,” said Leanne Marshall, one of the family’s children, “So, we’re happy.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County foreclosure numbers increase in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Foreclosure numbers are on the rise in Lucas County, and the increase, alongside other statistics, indicates that the economy could be headed in the wrong direction. When people feel good about the economy, they tend to spend money. Sometimes people make big purchases such as a...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy