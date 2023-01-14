Prep Roundup: Hillsdale beats Waynedale for first WCAL win of the season
Friday, Jan. 13
Hillsdale 66, Waynedale 61
Hillsdale picked up a WCAL win over a shorthanded Waynedale team, securing its first league victory of the season.
Hillsdale Nick Kandel 20 points, Braylen Jarvis 12, Jax Rogers 9, Jack Fickes 8
Waynedale: Gavin Spitler 21 points, Matthias Raber 14, Jake Coblentz 9, Jaden Zuercher 9
Triway 68, Tuslaw 39
Triway: Zack Miller 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Drew Bishko 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Brayden Holt 16 points
Tuslaw: Max McMerrell 18 points
Northwestern 62, Rittman 19
Northwestern: Brett Alberts 21 points, 5 assists; Owen Ferriman 10 points, Anthony Welch 9 points
Rittman: Brayden Raber 8 points
Northwest 72, Orrville 67
Orrville: Kodah Allen 29 points, Michael Diehl 18
Mount Vernon 59, West Holmes 44
West Holmes: Mason Wolfe 14 points, Collier Cline 8, Zander Shultz 8
Lucas 71, Central Christian 43
Central Christian: Drew Baderscher 12 points, Bryan Martin 11
Mansfield Senior 76, Wooster 50
No statistics provided.
Garaway 73, Hiland 44
No statistics provided.
Comments / 0