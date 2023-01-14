Lady Vikings move to 9-2 in the NIC-10 with win over Freeport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lady Vikings looked to continue their NIC-10 dominance at home Friday night against Freeport.
They would secure their 9th conference win, 51-30.
Guilford is now 9-2 in the NIC-10. They are tied with Boylan. Hononegah is still undefeated (10-0) in conference play after beating East Friday night.
For highlights watch the media player above.
