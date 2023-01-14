ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green Gives Brutally Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

Draymond Green knows he may end up leaving the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have dominated this era of the NBA. Their trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green is one of the most accomplished in NBA history; however, it may not last forever. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Green said the writing may be on the wall with his eventual departure from Golden State.

"Quite frankly, the writing is on the wall," Green said. "I understand the business. We tend to get into this mindset of someone owes us something because of what we've accomplished. You'd be an idiot to walk around feeling that way. I feel like you're just setting yourself up for failure. You're setting yourself up for heartbreak. You're setting yourself up for disappointment. As opposed to saying, 'No, let me learn this business.'"

While he knows the writing may be on the wall, Green would still love to remain with the Warriors. That said, he understands how things go in this business.

"If you don't learn this business, then you can be blindsided," Green said. "I would love to [be with the Warriors forever]. But I understand the luxury tax, I understand you got these young guys with contracts up and they have to get paid. Like, I understand all of those things. And for me, that's what I mean by the writing is one the wall."

It will be very interesting to see how things play out with Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

