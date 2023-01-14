ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Washington the second worst state for driving

WASHINGTON STATE.- Every driver likes to complain about traffic conditions on their local roads and whether you love getting behind the wheel or not, everyone hates traffic congestion and tends to not trust any driver but themselves. The personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023's best and...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Bill speeds process to get cosmetology license

Cosmetology students will be able to register for their final exam before they have completed their course work if a bill under consideration by the state Legislature is approved. House Bill 1017, by Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, allows cosmetology students to sign up for and take their final exam within 100...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Best restaurants in Eastern Washington

The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Measure aims to clarify rules on courthouse dogs

OLYMPIA — Four dogs sat in a Washington state House hearing room and two more watched the room over Zoom as a legislative committee discussed rules dog handlers must follow in courthouses for dogs to assist people who are providing testimony, including youths with disabilities. “I can’t say how...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy