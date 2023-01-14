Read full article on original website
Morning news and weather update January 16: New Bill would lower BAC limit in WA, KPD responds to 3 DUI's in 12 hours and warm temps and possible rain showers
Governor Jay Inslee supports a bill that would lower the legal BAC limit in hopes of decreasing the amount of DUI's in the state. Kennewick Police responded to three DUI's in a twelve hour span and temperatures should be fairly warm with rain possible all week.
Gov. Inslee supports lowering legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers, open to reforming pursuit law
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is supporting a proposal that would lower the state's threshold for when a driver is considered drunk. The bill would lower the blood-alcohol content level from .08 to .05 and would become only the second state to lower the limit.
Washington the second worst state for driving
WASHINGTON STATE.- Every driver likes to complain about traffic conditions on their local roads and whether you love getting behind the wheel or not, everyone hates traffic congestion and tends to not trust any driver but themselves. The personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023's best and...
Bill speeds process to get cosmetology license
Cosmetology students will be able to register for their final exam before they have completed their course work if a bill under consideration by the state Legislature is approved. House Bill 1017, by Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, allows cosmetology students to sign up for and take their final exam within 100...
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
Measure aims to clarify rules on courthouse dogs
OLYMPIA — Four dogs sat in a Washington state House hearing room and two more watched the room over Zoom as a legislative committee discussed rules dog handlers must follow in courthouses for dogs to assist people who are providing testimony, including youths with disabilities. “I can’t say how...
Washington Legislature may include disputed capital gains tax revenue in state budget
(The Center Square) – The majority party’s top budget writer in the Washington State Senate can’t say if the state’s 2023-25 operating budget will include anticipated revenue from a new capital gains income tax currently in legal limbo. “I don’t know the answer to that right...
