Kenyon-Wanamingo Boys Basketball Among Class 1A Top Ten

The latest Minnesota Basketball News high school rankings list Kenyon-Wanamingo at Class 1A #7 after their win last week over two-time defending state champion Hayfield. The Vikings dropped from 4th to 8th with the loss. The Knights alsolost at home to Southland and in the Castle to state ranked Goodhue before the rankings.
MBBN Girls Basketball Rankings Include Four Big Nine Schools

The latest Minnesota Basketball News rankings for the Top 20 in each class include four Big Nine, four Hiawatha Valley League, four South Suburban Conference teams. #1 teams include Mayer Lutheran in Class 1A, Providence Academy Class 2A, Benilde-St. Margaret's Class 3A and Hopkins in 4A. Hayfield dropped to #10...
MINNESOTA STATE

