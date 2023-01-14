Read full article on original website
No. 1s vs. 2s in Class A, B highlights Hanson boys basketball Classic slate
A battle of No. 1s and No. 2s in both Class A and B of the South Dakota Prep baskeball media poll highlights a stacked field for the Hanson boys basketball Classic Saturday, Jan. 21. The eight-game slate, which begins at 10 a.m. with a matchup between Bridgewater-Emery and Harding...
Adams Central girls basketball stays unbeaten in rout of Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central girls basketball took its perfect record on the road Saturday for a matchup with Doniphan-Trumbull. The Patriots beat the Cardinals 56-11 to remain undefeated on the year. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
St. Cecilia girls basketball handles Kearney Catholic at home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia girls basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Hawkettes improved to 13-2 in a 45-29 win over the Stars. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Aurora boys basketball claims 11-point victory over Hastings
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora boys basketball team welcomed on in Hastings Monday night. In the end, the Huskies claim the 54-43 win over the Tigers. See embedded video for highlights.
Elm Creek boys basketball earns road rout over Kenesaw
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Elm Creek boys basketball traveled to face Kenesaw Saturday. The Buffaloes stampeded over the Blue Devils in a 70-39 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Kearney boys basketball blows by Omaha Bryan late in win
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball took on Omaha Bryan on the road Saturday. The Bearcats defeated the Bears 76-69. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
St. Cecilia boys basketball defends nest in 12-point win over Stars
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Bluehawks defeated the Stars 46-34. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Boys Basketball Among Class 1A Top Ten
The latest Minnesota Basketball News high school rankings list Kenyon-Wanamingo at Class 1A #7 after their win last week over two-time defending state champion Hayfield. The Vikings dropped from 4th to 8th with the loss. The Knights alsolost at home to Southland and in the Castle to state ranked Goodhue before the rankings.
MBBN Girls Basketball Rankings Include Four Big Nine Schools
The latest Minnesota Basketball News rankings for the Top 20 in each class include four Big Nine, four Hiawatha Valley League, four South Suburban Conference teams. #1 teams include Mayer Lutheran in Class 1A, Providence Academy Class 2A, Benilde-St. Margaret's Class 3A and Hopkins in 4A. Hayfield dropped to #10...
Pawnee City boys basketball beats BDS by four in MUDECAS B Championship
BEATRICE, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 3 BDS boys basketball took on top-seed Pawnee City in the championship game of the MUDECAS Tournament’s B bracket. The Eagles fourth quarter comeback effort fell just short in a 54-50 loss. The Indians won their first MUDECAS title since 2009. Watch the embedded...
