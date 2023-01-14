ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

Centreville boys beat White Pigeon

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
White Pigeon made it interesting in the fourth quarter, but Centreville picked up the win between the two rivals on Friday night.

The Bulldogs won the game, 76-59. Centreville led 67-36 entering the fourth and final quarter, but White Pigeon posted its highest-scoring effort with 23 points in the eight minutes.

Centreville’s highest-scoring quarter came in the first. The Bulldogs scored 26 in that frame, getting points from five separate players.

Micah Lemings led the attack, he scored 10 points in the frame. Harrison Gregory connected for eight points as well and Centreville built a lead of 26-9 after the opening eight minutes.

Chris Jackson scored seven points in the quarter for White Pigeon.

Centreville’s lead heading into halftime was 43-21. Both Gavin Bunning and Matt Swanwick scored five points in the stanza for the Bulldogs.

In the third, Centreville put up another 24 points. White Pigeon’s 15 points in the quarter brought the game to 67-36 Bulldogs entering the final frame.

Gregory led Centreville with 22 points in the game, Swanwick scored 16 and Lemings added 14. Roman Robinson and Bunning both put in seven points, Corey Carpenter put in six points and Jacob Sikanas added four.

Centreville connected on 8-of-10 free throws. The Bulldogs made six 3-pointers in the game as well.

Jackson led White Pigeon with 33 points and eight rebounds, Josh Davidson added nine points while Ty Strawser connected for six points with eight steals. Wesley Roberts tossed in five points with five rebounds, Gabe Adams scored three points while both Adam Picking and Mekhi Singleton made two points. Picking grabbed six rebounds with three assists.

White Pigeon made 7-of-14 free throws and eight 3-pointers in the game.

Centreville improved to 4-1 on the season with the win. White Pigeon dropped to 3-4.

