Yankees and Gleyber Torres may be headed to arbitration
Gleyber Torres’ future with the Yankees has been unclear at least since last season, when the team considered trading him.
Now, they could be headed toward a rare arbitration hearing, as Torres and the Yankees were unable to settle on a deal for next season before Friday’s deadline, with Torres filing at $10.2 million and the team countering with an offer of $9.7 million, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported.
The two sides still may come up with a new deal before a hearing — as the Yankees did with Aaron Judge last year, when they settled moments before a scheduled hearing.see also Yankees, Frankie Montas agree to $7.5 million deal to avoid arbitration
Other arbitration-eligible Yankees agreed to new contracts, including Nestor Cortes, who was rewarded for another stellar season with a hefty raise, as the left-hander and the Yankees agreed to a $3.2 million deal to avoid arbitration.
Cortes made $727,500 a year ago, when he was an All-Star and finished the season with an ERA of 2.44.
Frankie Montas ($7.5 million) , Clay Holmes, Domingo German, Wandy Peralta, Michael King and Jonathan Loaisiga also avoided arbitration before Friday’s deadline.
Montas had a disastrous start to his Yankees tenure after being traded from the A’s prior to last year’s trade deadline, coming off a shoulder injury with the A’s that plagued Montas again in the latter part of the year.
Holmes agreed to a $3.3 million deal. German agreed to a $2.6 million deal,, while Peralta settled at $3.35 million, King at $1.3 million and Loaisiga at $2.26 million, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported.
Behind the plate, Jose Trevino agreed to a deal worth $2.36 million and Kyle Higashioka settled at $1.46 million.
