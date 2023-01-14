ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees and Gleyber Torres may be headed to arbitration

By Dan Martin
 3 days ago

Gleyber Torres’ future with the Yankees has been unclear at least since last season, when the team considered trading him.

Now, they could be headed toward a rare arbitration hearing, as Torres and the Yankees were unable to settle on a deal for next season before Friday’s deadline, with Torres filing at $10.2 million and the team countering with an offer of $9.7 million, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported.

The two sides still may come up with a new deal before a hearing — as the Yankees did with Aaron Judge last year, when they settled moments before a scheduled hearing.

Gleyber Torres
Other arbitration-eligible Yankees agreed to new contracts, including Nestor Cortes, who was rewarded for another stellar season with a hefty raise, as the left-hander and the Yankees agreed to a $3.2 million deal to avoid arbitration.

Cortes made $727,500 a year ago, when he was an All-Star and finished the season with an ERA of 2.44.

Frankie Montas ($7.5 million) , Clay Holmes, Domingo German, Wandy Peralta, Michael King and Jonathan Loaisiga also avoided arbitration before Friday’s deadline.

Montas had a disastrous start to his Yankees tenure after being traded from the A’s prior to last year’s trade deadline, coming off a shoulder injury with the A’s that plagued Montas again in the latter part of the year.

Holmes agreed to a $3.3 million deal. German agreed to a $2.6 million deal,, while Peralta settled at $3.35 million, King at $1.3 million and Loaisiga at $2.26 million, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported.

Behind the plate, Jose Trevino agreed to a deal worth $2.36 million and Kyle Higashioka settled at $1.46 million.

